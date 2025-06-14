When Christian Walker signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Houston Astros this past offseason, most fans were excited to see the team put the Jose Abreu disaster in the rearview mirror. Little did they know at the time that Houston was stepping right back into a contractual mess with a former star on the decline — at least that's what it looks like two-plus months into the 2025 season.

Walker has been a train wreck since arriving in H-Town. The three-time Gold Glove Award-winner has been little more than average defensively and an absolute disaster at the plate. Walker is striking out in more than 25% of his at-bats, while watching both his chase rate and whiff rate increase. A sub-.650 OPS is not the type of production the Astros expect from a player taking home $20 million per season.

Sadly, the Astros had other options this past winter. Not only could Houston have moved Isaac Paredes to first base and pursued a third baseman — or kept Cam Smith on the infield dirt — but there were plenty of free agent infielders available this offseason who've since put up great numbers. Which three free agents should the Astros have signed instead of Walker?

3 free agents the Astros should’ve signed instead of Christian Walker

Paul Goldschmidt signed with the Yankees instead of the Astros

Paul Goldschmidt was coming off a down-year with the St. Louis Cardinals, so it's hard to fully blame Houston for passing on the former MVP. However, after inking a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the New York Yankees, Goldschmidt looks like his All-Star self once again.

The five-time Silver Slugger is hitting above .300 on the year with an OPS over .800. Goldschmidt may be a bit long in the tooth at 37 years old, but he's only under contract for one season. Rumors were swirling this past winter that Goldschmidt was on the Astros' radar, but Houston signed Walker instead.

Carlos Santana signed with the Guardians instead of the Astros

Carlos Santana was seen as a free agent fit for the Astros this past offseason. While heading into his age 39 season raised concerns, Santana was coming off a year with the Minnesota Twins in which he posted a .749 OPS with 23 home runs and 71 RBI.

Santana landed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Guardians for just $12 million and has put solid numbers for last year's AL Central champions. Santana isn't hitting for power, but neither is Walker, and the veteran's switch-hitting profile would've given Houston a left-handed bat in the lineup against right-handed pitching — something they're lacking in 2025.

Pete Alonso re-signed with the Mets instead of the Astros

If there was a home run deal the Astros could've hit this past offseason, it would've been signing Pete Alonso to a free agent deal. The All-Star free agency drug on much longer than most anticipated, and while it was always likely that Alonso was going to end up back in Queens, one has to wonder if Houston could've at least entertaining topping the New York Mets' offer.

Alonso signed a two-year, $54 million deal. Yes, it's a higher AAV than the $60 million pact Walker signed, but Alonso would've absolutely raked at Daikin Park. Alonso's defense is nothing to write home about, but he's among the 95th percentile or higher in nearly every advanced offensive metric this season. With an OPS approaching 1.000, Alonso would've been the perfect free agent acquisition for Houston this offseason.

