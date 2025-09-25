Former Astros All-Star’s comeback season has him poised to be playoff X-factor

Former Houston Astros All-Star George Springer has been a revelation for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2025. Astros fans who once proclaimed that Springer was the "one that got away" may have had a difficult time defending that stance in the last year or two, but this season has rejuvenated Springer’s status as one of the most reliable offensive players in baseball.

Springer’s bat has been a crucial weapon for the Blue Jays in 2025 while they’ve emerged as a legit contender. The outfielder has been a demon in the eyes of Toronto’s American League East foes, and Blue Jays fans love him for it. His resurgence this season has not only been a sparkling moment in his career personally, but it also bodes well for Toronto’s chances in the playoffs.

George Springer is having one of the best seasons of his career with the Blue Jays in 2025

Springer entered Wednesday slashing .306/ .395/ .552/ .947 with 30 home runs and 80 RBI in 135 games for the Blue Jays this season. Unpacking Springer’s campaign, it becomes clear that it’s been one of the best years of his career, which is saying a lot for a guy who has been named World Series MVP, been to four All-Star games, and finished No. 7 in MVP voting in 2019 with the Astros.

But Springer’s 2025 numbers are remarkable, even for him. For one, he’s never batted above .300 before in his 12-year career (.292 in 2019 is his career high BA for a season), and he has a great chance to do so this season with just five games remaining. Furthermore, Spring has only hit more home runs in a season twice (34 in 2017, 39 in 2019), and he’s only finished with a higher OPS than his current .947 figure once (.974 in 2019).

George Springer is 3rd in wRC+ among qualified hitters this season.



I don't think that's being talked about enough. pic.twitter.com/ECvI3IfLKs — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) September 24, 2025

All in all, it’s not only been a “comeback” season for Springer; it’s been one of the best years of his career, and he’s doing it at north of 35 years old (Springer turned 36 on September 19). It’s a testament not only to Springer’s durability and fitness, but also to his fiery passion for the game, that the UConn Huskies legend has been able to be this great, this late in his MLB career.

When Toronto signed Springer to a six-year, $150 million deal back in 2021, they hoped to get his Astros-level production in the seasons to come. And while Springer hasn’t provided that on the whole (.800 career OPS with Toronto so far compared to .852 with Houston), his 2025 season alone has done much to make his contract appear worthwhile, a validation that will only grow in strength if Springer can deliver for the Blue Jays during the imminent postseason.

For a franchise starved for a World Series appearance, the Blue Jays will rely heavily on Springer this October as they look to return to the fall classic for the first time since 1993. And Springer’s 2025 performance so far fully suggests that he’ll continue to be productive when it matters most.

