Former Astro contributing to Yankees' downward spiral is a treat for Houston fans
By Eric Cole
Even when the Houston Astros aren't matched up directly with the Yankees, it is still a delight to see New York and their fans suffering. Yankees fans are among the most vocal (to put it nicely) in all of sports, and watching them melt down when things go south are exactly the kind of tears that Astros fans love to drink up, and with good reason.
That is one reason why the last couple of weeks or so have been such a delight. Not only are the Astros playing good baseball again finally, but the Yankees have been in the middle of a mini collapse and lost their lead in the AL East, despite the fact that the Orioles didn't even play all that well to catch them. Absolutely delicious.
The good times for Astros fans kept rolling on Thursday, as not only is the team on a winning streak right now, but the Yankees got handed a truly embarrassing loss at the hands of George Springer and the Blue Jays.
Former Astros OF George Springer powered Blue Jays to rout of the hated rival Yankees
New York getting run off the field by last place Toronto was already sweet enough. Add in former Astros star George Springer doing the bulk of the damage with a pair of three-run homers, and you get something particularly amazing. Springer isn't having a great year in 2024 and it still seems like there is a good chance that he could get traded at the deadline, but he picked a great series to wake up in.
If we are being honest with ourselves for a moment, the Yankees' current spiral isn't likely to continue for long. This is still a team that has Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Anthony Volpe, and a pitching staff that was lights out until a couple weeks ago. Unfortunately, the Yankees are still among the favorites to make the playoffs this year, although their current slump could end up being the difference in winning the division, as the Orioles are really, really good.
For the moment, just enjoy the suffering while you can, Astros fans. It may stink to watch Springer doing his thing in another uniform these days, but it stinks a little less when he is tormenting the Yankees.