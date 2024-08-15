Former Astros' All-Star goes ballistic on umpire after replay review upheld
By Drew Koch
The Toronto Blue Jays may have won Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, but former Houston Astros outfielder George Springer had to watch the end of the game from the comfort of the clubhouse. Why? Because Springer was ejected in the top of seventh inning after arguing with the umpire.
But this wasn't your average, run-of-the-mill, you can't argue balls and strikes-type of disagreement between Springer and the home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez. Springer wasn't ejected for arguing balls and strikes; he was ejected for arguing a hit-by-pitch.
Springer was in the batters' box in the top of the seventh inning with the Blue Jays on top 5-0. A 1-2 breaking ball from Angels' pitcher Kenny Rosenberg ran inside on Springer and hit close to his right foot. The umpire called a ball, but Springer appealed to the Toronto dugout, insinuating the pitch struck him on the cleat.
Replay review was inconclusive, and the call was upheld. The umpire announced that the ruling on the field was confirmed and the Blue Jays lost their challenge. Once the announcement was made, you could overhear Springer on the broadcast yell, "What?"
He then proceeded to discuss the ruling with Gonzalez, and before Blue Jays' skipper John Schneider was able to keep Springer from saying too much, the former Astros outfielder was expelled from the game.
Springer did not take kindly to being ejected and gave Gonzalez a piece of his mind. Schneider was able to get in between Springer and Gonzalez, and eventually Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had to come wrestle his teammate away from the situation.
Springer knew he was going to be thrown out the minute he questioned the call. Talking to the media after the game, Springer said, "I was just kind of in shock at the call. It is what it is. If you argue the call on that situation, it’s an automatic ejection. I get it. I know the rules.”
Springer and the Blue Jays have had a rough season. He was the subject of trade speculation earlier this season, and Toronto figures to finish in the AL East basement this season and miss the postseason. It's been tough sledding north of the border this season. And now, on top of everything, his toe hurts.