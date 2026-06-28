Failed Dylan Cease trade provides clue for Astros' trade deadline priority

Despite some welcome contributions from guys like Peter Lambert and Spencer Arrighetti, the Houston Astros' rotation remains a problem even after the return of Hunter Brown. As of June 28, the Astros' starters as a unit are tied for last WITH THE ROCKIES in all of baseball with 2.4 fWAR this season. Collectively, Houston has a 5.03 rotation ERA and a 4.87 rotation FIP. One hopes that Brown's return will bring those numbers down a bit, but it is abundantly clear that the Astros need to get starting pitching help like they should have done last year.

Last year's trade deadline for the Astros was like a fever dream in a lot of ways. They shocked basically everyone by trading for Carlos Correa, and they did add a lefty bat in Jesus Sanchez, although he just didn't work out. The one thing they didn't do was provide reinforcements for their rotation, although it wasn't for lack of trying.

We already knew that the Astros coveted Dylan Cease at last year's trade deadline, but many fans may not be aware of how close they were to closing the deal. In a column from The Athletic's Chandler Rome where he discussed the Astros' opportunity costs that could emerge at the deadline, he noted that Houston was very, very close to landing Cease last year and that failure could (and perhaps should) inform their strategy at this year's trade deadline.

Failing to land Dylan Cease last year may motivate the Astros to close the deal on a real pitcher at the trade deadline

Now, trading for Cease last year wouldn't have helped their issues this year. Cease became a free agent after the season, and the odds that Houston would have given him a deal anywhere close to the seven-year, $210 million deal Cease ended up getting might be a negative number.

However, according to Rome, Houston came extremely close to landing Cease at the deadline to the point where deep talks were taking place until an hour before the deadline. It obviously didn't work out; Cease ended up staying with the Padres, and Houston would go on to barely miss the playoffs. That...is painful when you think about it in those terms.

We don't know exactly how difficult/reasonable that San Diego was being in those talks (although there are rumors that they were demanding Arrighetti), and this isn't an argument for the Astros to have made a deal at any cost. However, that experience combined with how 2025 ended is probably at the forefront of Dana Brown's mind right now. His job is on the line, and the rotation is an even more glaring need this year.

Now, that doesn't mean that Brown is going to lose his mind and trade away the entire farm system. That doesn't help anything. However, the Astros are hanging around in the weak AL field right now, but the Astros will need Brown to get a trade across the finish line for a quality starter. Otherwise, the consequences could be more dire for the front office than they were last year when losing out on Cease cost them dearly.