ESPN names Ranger Suarez as Astros' top choice but one roadblock complicates a deal

The Houston Astros need to add starting pitching, and one of the biggest names on the free agent market has been linked to H-Town. According to ESPN insiders Jeff Passan and Buster Olney, teams in the mix for Ranger Suarez believe he'll be the next frontline starter off the board.

The Astros already missed out on Dylan Cease after the former Cy Young finalist inked a mega-deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Houston was hot after Cease at the July 31 trade deadline last season, but there was no way the Astros were going to fork over a seven-year, $210 million contract for a pitcher who's never even been to an All-Star Game.

Seeing as how Suarez is the most likely pitcher to sign next, and given Houston's reported interest, it would seem that the Astros now have a chance to go get that top-of-the-rotation starter that they covet. One thing could be standing in their way, however, and fans aren't going to like it.

Astros' unwillingness to offer a six-year deal will likely take Ranger Suarez off their board

In that same ESPN report, Passan divulged that Suarez will be seeking a long-term deal of at least six years. Forget the actual amount of dollars Suarez will be looking for, the length of the deal itself is going to be enough to scare off the Astros' front office and ownership. Only once in his history running the team has owner Jim Crane handed over a six-year deal and he's certainly not going to do it for a pitcher.

The only time Crane's ever been willing to ink a player to a six-year pact was with Yordan Alvarez back in 2022. The Astros and Alvarez agreed on a six-year, $115 million deal that bought out the remainder of the slugger's arbitration years and keeps Houston's DH in the fold through 2028.

But the last time Crane handed out a long-term contract to a pitcher, he got burned. Lance McCullers Jr. signed a five-year, $85 million extension and it's safe to say that Houston regrets ever making that deal. In fact, McCullers' contract is a big reason why the Astros can't play in the deep-end of the free agent pool this offseason. Crane refuses to blow past the tax threshold, and that handcuffs GM Dana Brown and lessens the amount of money the team can spend in free agency.

While the Astros may be fond of Suarez, if he's seeking a six-year deal, the fans had better set their hearts on someone else. Houston native Merrill Kelly should come much cheaper, and the Astros could always decide to go the trade route as they look to bolster the rotation this offseason.