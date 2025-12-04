ESPN spotlights several innings-eaters the Astros could target as trade buzz picks up

If there's one thing the Houston Astros need to find this offseason, it's a reliable starting pitcher. While Framber Valdez wore out his welcome in Houston — especially after that cross-up with Cesar Salazar — the Astros could always rely on him to take the ball every fifth day.

But with Valdez likely out the door via free agency and multiple starters expected to open the 2026 season on the injured list, GM Dana Brown has to be on the lookout for a durable pitcher this offseason.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel recently released a list of the top-25 most likely trade candidates this offseason, and Houston was connected to several. While the Astros' name appeared in conjunction with outfielder Wilyer Abreu and Steven Kwan, it was the list of starting pitchers that's sure to catch most fans' attention.

ESPN spotlights Freddy Peralta, Brady Singer, Mitch Keller, and other durable starters as the prime trade targets for the Astros

Topping the list for the Astros at No. 3 overall is Freddy Peralta. The Milwaukee Brewers ace is thought to be available this offseason, though Passan and McDaniel put the likelihood at just 25%. Peralta has one year remaining on his current deal and has surpassed 165 innings pitched in each of the last three seasons.

Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan was connected to the Astros as well. Though the right-hander only started 23 games for the Twins in 2024, he's averaged 27 starts per season since 2022. Ryan has two years of team control remaining.

Mitch Keller was deemed a good fit for the Astros as well. The Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander has been among the most durable pitchers in the league over the past four seasons, averaging 31 starts and nearly 177 innings pitched. Keller is smack-dab in the middle of a five-year extension he signed with the Pirates before the start of the 2024 season.

Rounding out the list of potential trade targets was Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer. The 29-year-old was traded to the Reds last winter from the Kansas City Royals and continued his workman-like performance. Singer crossed 150 innings of work for four consecutive seasons. He's a workhorse who's entering his final year of arbitration eligibility and likely wouldn't cost too much in return.

ESPN also listed the Miami Marlins' pair of Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara, as well as Twins' starter Pablo Lopez, as potential targets, but that trio of hurlers has had difficulty staying healthy of late. While they can't be dismissed entirely, the Astros should put a high value on the ability of a pitcher who's able to answer the bell, something they lacked in 2025.