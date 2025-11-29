Astros hear the Framber Valdez rumors and know they made the right call

The chances of left-handed starter Framber Valdez returning to the Houston Astros have been going down ever since Opening Day back in March. Once the Astros entered the 2025 season without Valdez under a long-term contract extension, his departure from Space City seemed almost academic.

Valdez's name was floated about as a trade candidate just before the MLB Winter Meetings last December, but after Kyle Tucker was dealt to the Chicago Cubs, Houston decided to retain their ace for his final arbitration-eligible season. Now a free agent, Valdez is one of the top names available on the open market, and recent rumors suggest that he's about to cash in on a massive payday.

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, the New York Mets are the favorites to sign Valdez and his supposed contract is expected to be in the range of $200 million over six years.

Former Astros pitcher Framber Valdez is rumored to be looking for a six-year, $200M deal from the New York Mets

It should be noted that while Gomez has certainly been well-informed over the years, his reporting has been spotty of late, so take these latest rumors with a grain of salt. That said, the connection fits, as the Mets are reportedly in the market for a frontline starter, and with Dylan Cease off the board, Valdez is arguably the next best thing.

But those numbers add up to an average annual value (AAV) of $33.3 million. Cease's deal with the Toronto Blue Jays added an extra year, but came in at $30 million AAV. The New York Yankees signed left-hander Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal last offseason ($27.25 million AAV).

Valdez is a solid starter, and while his numbers speak to durability and effectiveness, it's tough to classify the southpaw as a true ace in terms of contract expectations. Astros fans saw first hand last year how quickly his production can take a nose dive. From August 8 through September 20, Valdez went 1-8 with 6.71 ERA. Is that really the type of performance you expect from an ace?

Though some pundits and experts have suggested that Valdez could return to Houston in 2026, if the figures being reported are even remotely accurate, he's as good as gone.