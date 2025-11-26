Blue Jays just snatched the free agent Astros narrowly missed at trade deadline

After nearly trading for Dylan Cease at the MLB trade deadline, many were quick to circle the Houston Astros as the team to sign him this offseason. Once the Astros announced that they had hired former Chicago White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz, the Cease smoke grew even thicker. That was, until the Toronto Blue Jays swooped in and signed the former San Diego Padres' ace to a massive deal.

Cease has signed a seven-year deal worth $210 million. It's a stunning figure, considering many were of the belief that former Astros' starting pitcher Framber Valdez was the top arm on the free-agent market.

If anything, Valdez's price just went significantly. For any Astros fan holding out the hope that there would be a reunion with Valdez this offseason, Cease's contract likely ended such an idea.

Despite the interest at the trade deadline, Dylan Cease would have been a tough payroll fit for the Houston Astros.

It's also worth mentioning that the Padres have taken a page out of the Dodgers' playbook with Cease's deal including deferrals. Even with deferrals, regardless of the amount, there wasn't going to be a scenario where Houston would have been able to fit Cease into their books for next season.

Last week's non-tender deadline confirmed that the Astros are looking for cost-cutting measures this offseason. They entered the offseason with a little under $20 million in space before reaching the first level of the luxury tax, and the impression is that the Astros want to remain where they are.

Replacing Valdez remains at the top of the Astros' to-do list this offseason, and the Blue Jays certainly didn't help Houston's cause. The price for pitching remains at a premium, and unless an option like Michael King or Zac Gallen is willing to take a buy-low deal to replenish their stock, the Astros could be forced to look at the trade market.

The issue with that for the Astros is that their farm system has taken a hit in recent years, and they may not have the prospect capital to swing a trade for definite top-of-the-rotation arm. As unfortunate as it may sound, a reunion with Justin Verlander could very well be the outcome for Houston this winter.