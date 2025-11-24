Astros are stuck with a harsh spending cap even after the non-tender deadline

As has been customary in recent years, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane isn't looking to exceed the luxury tax threshold, which comes in at $244 million for the upcoming season. Entering the offseason, that didn't leave the club with much wiggle room, and now that the non-tender deadline has passed, the opportunity to shed salary the easy way has gone by the wayside.

Shipping Mauricio Dubón off to the Atlanta Braves and cutting ties with fellow utility man Ramon Urias opened up a little flexibility, but the club didn't make any more non-tender waves, surprisingly hanging onto disappointing trade deadline acquisition Jesús Sanchez (projected arbitration salary of $6.5 million), as well as lesser hits like replacement-level outfielder Taylor Trammel.

Ultimately, there was only so much cash the Astros could shake loose, and as it currently stands, MLB Trade Rumors projects their luxury tax number at $218.9 million, giving Houston only about $26 million to work with.

The Astros are stuck with a harsh financial reality

With Framber Valdez departing and leaving a giant hole in the starting rotation, a need for infield depth following their most recent moves, and the desire to add another impact left-handed bat, Houston is stuck.

If Crane has really set the tax threshold as the line in the sand, it will be impossible to satisfactorily address all of those needs, and it might be hard to make an impact addition at even one of them.

Starting pitching is the most expensive thing to find on the free-agent market, and Valdez or an equivalent arm is going to cost at least as much as Houston has free. Spending right up to the line isn't an option, either, as the club needs to leave room for in-season moves to avoid accidentally landing in tax territory.

Furthermore, while the trade market could be a financially advantageous way to address some needs, with players like Brendan Donovan, Freddy Peralta, and Joe Ryan all examples of potential solutions at below-market salaries, Houston's bottom-ranked farm system likely doesn't have the juice to get a deal done, at least not without further decimating the pipeline which is a priority to rebuild.

Houston could try to leverage the trade market to further shed salary, but that won't be an easy task either. The obvious player to clear is Christian Walker, but with a limited no-trade clause and a poor 2025 season on his résumé, finding a taker without eating a huge chunk of his $20 million salary (this year and next) will be a tough ask. Sanchez is another trade candidate, but with money likely coming back, it's questionable if the paltry sum they'd save would be worth the effort.

Instead, the likely outcome is setting their sights lower. Instead of a Valdez reunion, spending a chunk of their budget on a veteran stopgap like Merrill Kelly might be the way they have to go to fill both the No. 2 starter and lefty holes in the rotation.

Instead of a shiny, new left-handed bat, they might have to hope that take two with Sanchez goes better than take one did. Instead of a new super-utility man to facilitate Jose Altuve's second base-left field timeshare, they might have to rely on newly acquired Nick Allen and his career 53 wRC+.

Unless Crane does something out of the blue and reverses course, the reality their staring at is a slow descent into mediocrity as they no longer have the financial resources or prospect capital to transform an aging and expensive roster into a true contender.