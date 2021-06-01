ESPN insider floats an unexpected Astros free agent target that could actually work

While the Houston Astros would love to keep Alex Bregman this offseason, they are still having to plan for the possibility that the two sides can't reach an agreement. Looking at the rumor mill, there are already a few hints that the Astros are plotting for that unfortunate reality. Figuring out what the rest of the offseason could look like if Bregman moves on is a hot topic league-wide.

Rampant roster mania is a time-honored tradition this time of year, and it is especially amplified right before this year's Winter Meetings, with so many free agents and trade targets still available.

One such example of a futile attempt to predict what will happen recently came from ESPN's David Schoenfield; he floated a scenario where the Astros miss on Bregman and sign Anthony Santander instead.

While Santander isn't a perfect fit from a roster need and price perspective, the idea isn't without some merit.

Anthony Santander wins his first career Silver Slugger Award for the outfield. pic.twitter.com/FSDMxr9zYf — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 12, 2024

Astros signing Anthony Santander could finally turn the outfield into an area of roster strength

﻿Santander just put arguably his best season together with the Orioles in 2024 where he cracked 44 home runs and made his first All-Star team. By all accounts, he is also a tremendous presence in the clubhouse, which would be ideal in the event that the veteran Bregman leaves town. However, Santander is far from perfect, as he is consistently a .240ish hitter with a career .307 OBP with less than stellar defensive metrics in the outfield.

At a projected price of $69 million (nice) over three years, Santander would likely be Houston's only big signing of the offseason unless Jim Crane unexpectedly opens his wallet wider than we expect. Even though first base and, if Bregman leaves, third base are more glaring roster holes, upgrading the Astros' lackluster outfield offensive production isn't a bad idea.

Aside from Kyle Tucker and Mauricio Dubón, when he gets opportunities out there, Houston's current options in the outfield leave a lot to be desired, and Santander would give them a legit power threat. The Astros adding some lineup length on a relatively short-term deal could pay big dividends, and the team at least has some potential internal options to address the infield long-term in Brice Matthews and Zach Dezenzo, among others.

Santander is almost certainly not in play if Bregman returns, and even if he doesn't, committing that much payroll to him may not be the best option. The Astros' reported interest in Willy Adames could be a better use of those funds, even if it means fans will have to cross their fingers and hope that one of Chas McCormick or Jake Meyers can figure things out in 2025. However, adding an impact bat like Santander (if flawed) and taking their chances with less-experienced infield roster options isn't all that crazy.

