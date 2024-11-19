Astros' interest in Willy Adames may have an interesting ulterior motive

Since the start of the offseason, there is an "update" every day about a potential reunion between the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman. Between Bregman's camp pushing his experience and versatility and the Astros exploring the offseason market, the connection between Houston and Bregman has been parsed to death as fans try to read all of the tea leaves.

Now, another wrinkle has been added to the proceedings in the form of free agent Willy Adames.

A shortstop by trade, Adames isn't an obvious fit for Houston as they do seem pretty set on Jeremy Peña at short for better or worse. However, Adames has expressed a willingness to switch positions leading up to free agency and it sounds like that the Astros could be entertaining Adames as a potential Bregman replacement.

We'd be remiss if we failed to note, though, that there could be some gamesmanship in play here.

The Astros are interested in Willy Adames — possibly at third base, as I mentioned in this @MLBNetwork segment. pic.twitter.com/80rqAlEDLy — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 18, 2024

Astros Rumors: Houston eyeing Willy Adames, but it could just be a negotiating tactic

The Astros' interest in the former Brewers shortstop does make some sense in a vacuum, even if you don't stretch and consider the remote possibility that he eventually replaces Peña. Houston would love to lengthen their lineup, especially if Bregman does leave, and Adames just posted a .794 OPS in 2024 and has been a consistent 30ish-homer threat the last three seasons in Milwaukee. Almost every team in baseball could use Adames' level of production, especially a perennial contender like the Astros.

However, there could another motive to the Astros' front office showing interest in Adames. While the Astros have proclaimed Bregman their top priority this offseason, the fact remains that they are negotiating with notorious agent Scott Boras, which presents its own challenges.

By openly courting a replacement for Bregman - who is still highly regarded, but probably cheaper than him - Houston could be continuing to put pressure on Bregman and Boras to negotiate in good faith and force them to make a decision instead of dragging negotiations out this offseason.

There is a real risk for the Astros in waiting around for Bregman this offseason. If Boras plays games like he did last offseason with his more prominent clients, Houston could find the free agent and trade markets devoid of replacement options if Bregman does eventually sign elsewhere. The Astros remaining proactive in building their roster with or without Bregman not only could be the smartest move, but could be a great power play in the Bregman-Boras negotiations to try and get clarity sooner rather than later.

