Early spring results suggest Astros might've nailed 3-team trade with Pirates, Rays

It's important not to overreact to spring training statistics, but it's also hard to ignore what Houston Astros pitcher Mike Burrows has done during his time since arriving in Florida back in February.

In Burrows' four Grapefruit League starts, the former Pirates hurler has yet to allow a run across 12⅔ innings of work. He's also struck out 15 opposing batters and has allowed just six hits. His six walks give him something to improve upon, but at the moment, it's hard not to excited about what could be the horizon once the regular season begins.

Astros RHP Mike Burrows is red-hot, but Rays OF Jacob Melton is ice-hold

On the flip side, things have not been so rosy for ex-Astros outfielder Jacob Melton. Houston shipped their former top prospect to the Tampa Bay Rays as part of the three-team deal that brought Burrows to H-Town. Again, it's important not to overreact to spring stats, but Melton is just 4-for-25 through his first 10 games this spring. He's struck out 11 times and his hitting just .160 with a .662 OPS.

It's much to early to declare a winner from this winter's trade. These are the types of deals that can take multiple seasons before declaring a winner or loser. Neither Burrows nor Melton will reach free agency until after the 2031 season.

And just as simply as one bad inning can turn Burrows' spring from a successful audition into to giant question mark, a three-hit day from Melton could turn him from a fringe roster selection to an Opening Day starter. Such is life in spring training.

The real test will come when both players set foot onto the field when the regular season begins in less than two weeks. Burrows is expected to be the Astros No. 3 starter behind ace Hunter Brown and Japanese star Tatsuya Imai. Melton is probably behind the trio of Jake Fraley, Chandler Simpson, and Cedric Mullins at the moment, but he could still land a spot on the Rays Opening Day roster.

For now, Astros fans can quietly celebrate a spring training win. The fallout from this trade won't be known for a few more years. In addition to Melton, the Rays also received 20-year-old pitching prospect Anderson Brito. He'll be one of Tampa Bay's top pitching prospects this season, and his future could ultimately decide who won this trade.