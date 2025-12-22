Astros hint at Cy Young blueprint for Mike Burrows after Dana Brown’s comments

With the Houston Astros' pitching infrastructure, it makes sense why the organization believes it can get the most out of Mike Burrows. In trading for Burrows as part of a three-team deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays, the Astros are showing faith in their development plan when it comes to ascending pitchers.

26 years old and under control through 2031, Houston has plenty of time to get the most out of the right-handed starting pitcher. 2025 was Burrows' first extended stay at the major league level, and he posted an ERA of 3.98 while striking out over 24% of the hitters he faced. That current level of production will likely see him slot in near the middle of Houston's rotation, but general manager Dana Brown revealed the team has big plans for their new arrival.

Astros are following Hunter Brown's blueprint with a development plan for Mike Burrows.

The Athletic's (subscription required) Chandler Rome was among the reporters Brown met with after the trade was completed, and the development plan for Burrows includes a strategy Houston had for Hunter Brown. The Astros' top baseball exec told reporters that the plan is for Burrows to add a sinker to his pitch mix, with the hope that it will help him against right-handed hitters.

It's the course the organization took with Hunter Brown two years ago, and the 27-year-old starting pitcher finished the 2025 season a Cy Young finalist. Burrows may never reach that level, but if he turns into an effective middle-of-the-rotation pitcher, it's hard to argue with the value that Houston found in this trade.

Burrows was essentially a four-pitch pitcher last season, depending on his fastball, changeup, slider, and cutter. Burrows does have a sinker, but he threw it less than 6% of the time last season. In terms of why the Astros identified his sinker as the pitch that could be the key to his success, it was his second-most valuable pitch. Brown's changeup held a value of 8.4 runs above average, while his sinker sat at 2.94. With more use, there would be reason there is untapped potential with the pitch.

It sounds trivial, and, sure, the Astros would likely be working with more of a sure gamble. Their payroll outlook doesn't allow for such a move. Hence, the desire for creativity by bringing in Burrows.