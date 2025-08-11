Cristian Javier’s return Monday will determine Astros’ final trade deadline grade

So far, the Houston Astros' trade deadline gambit is going very well. Carlos Correa is playing well and Jesus Sanchez has given Houston some much-needed lineup balance. If there is one quibble that one could have with their deadline strategy, it is that they didn't add any starting pitching depth. On Monday, we will begin to find out if that strategy was wise.

Every Astros fan is well aware of Houston's injury issues, with their rotation being particularly impacted. Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia, Hayden Wesneski, Ronel Blanco, Lance McCullers Jr., and Brandon Walter are all on the injured list at the moment, and that doesn't even include Spencer Arrighetti, who only just returned from the IL. That is a lot of talent on the shelf, and most teams would have been dead in the water with that many arms out.

Thankfully, there is hope that Houston's injury issues are taking a turn for the better. Not only did Arrighetti come back last week, but Javier is supposed to make his return on Monday. How well Javier pitches could very well determine if the Astros were right to not push harder for a starter at the trade deadline or if they made a costly mistake.

Astros have a lot riding on Cristian Javier's return as pressure rises in the division race

Houston finds itself under siege at the moment. After staking themselves to a respectable lead in the AL West in the first half, they stumbled a little bit after the All-Star break, and the Mariners, all of a sudden, cannot lose. Just like that, the Astros have just a half-game lead in the division with a rotation that feels vulnerable at the moment.

The Astros know what Javier is capable of, as he is filthy when he is right. The problem at the moment is that Javier is coming back from Tommy John surgery, and even if his long-term prognosis is good, most guys are rusty after being out for that long, and Houston frankly cannot afford to have any missteps right now.

Fortunately, the Astros' offense is playing pretty well after beating up on the Yankees over the weekend. All Javier needs to do the rest of this season is not let games get away from him. The bullpen is very solid, and the bats are producing. If he can just be that guy, Houston's trade deadline choices will be vindicated. If not, fans will be right to wonder why the front office didn't do more to shore up what was an obvious roster weakness.

