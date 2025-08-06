A player the Astros didn’t trade could define their October fate

Starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti has returned after the Houston Astros activated him from the IL on Wednesday, and optioned 25-year-old righty AJ Blubaugh back to Triple-A. Considering the move the Astros weren't able to make at the MLB trade deadline, Arrighetti's return to the Astros' rotation does carry some added importance between now and the end of the season.

During the closing hours of the deadline, the Astros were desperately trying to pry Dylan Cease away from the San Diego Padres. There was a point before the deadline where it seemed like a lock that Cease would be pitching for the Astros during the final two months of the season, but after the Padres' wild deadline that saw them push their 2025 chips to the middle of the table, trading Cease wasn't the lock it once was believed to be.

Over the weekend, as insiders shared their deadline post-mortems, it was revealed that Arrighetti was part of the asking price of the Padres for Cease. Beyond Arrighetti, the Padres also wanted three prospects from the Astros in a potential trade involving Cease.

The player Astros didn’t trade could now decide their entire playoff run

While Cease has been a Cy Young candidate in the past, it hasn't been a typical 2025 season for him, and he is a free agent after the season. In other words, the Astros were right to walk away from the potential deal.

Whether intentional or not, the Astros' decision not to trade Arrighetti now adds to the importance of his return to the starting rotation. Sidelined since the first week of April with a thumb injury, Arrighetti had mixed results in his only two starts this season. After giving up one run in six innings of work while striking out five in his season debut against the New York Mets, Arrighetti followed up that performance with a five-run outing on April 5 against the Minnesota Twins before the injury.

Despite a need at the backend of their rotation, the Astros avoided the starting pitching market at the deadline. In doing so, they are placing pressure on Arrighetti, as his return will be the key to stabilizing the backend of the rotation, and along those lines, the key to a successful postseason run in October.

More Astros News and Rumors from Climbing Tal's Hill