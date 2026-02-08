Houston Astros fans will soon descend upon West Palm Beach, FL, as spring training gets started following what has been a very long offseason. Fans are going to want to see Tatsuya Imai and figure out exactly how in the devil's toothbrush Houston plans on sorting this infield mess out. However, many first-time travelers might not even know the name of the Astros' home spring training park or anything about it beyond "the Astros play there".

Thankfully, we are here to help. In the middle of February, the Astros will be playing actual baseball games at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches to get the 2026 baseball season started. Here is what all Astros fans need to know about the park and its history with the Astros (as well as the Nationals, but we'll get to that).

History of CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches and how the Astros ended up there

Before their current arrangement, the Astros played at Cocoa Expo Stadium in Cocoa Beach, Florida, from 1964 to 1984 before moving to Osceola County Stadium in Kissimmee, Florida. After over 30 years in Kissimmee, Houston broke ground on a new spring training stadium in 2015 and moved their spring training operations to what is now CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches starting in February 2017. Of note, it is not only the Astros that call CACTI Park home each spring, as the Nationals share the facilities with Houston.

As for how the Astros' spring training home got its current name, that is both easy and entertaining to answer. At first, the stadium was called The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. However, the naming rights were shopped around, and music mogul Travis Scott bought the naming rights as a way for him to increase brand awareness of his CACTI hard seltzers as a part of the brand's revival following being discontinued by Anheuser-Busch back in 2021. The name has stuck ever since, at least for now.

That is pretty much it. All that is left now is to take the Florida Turnpike or I-95 and head to West Palm Beach for some spring training baseball. The Astros' history at CACTI Park may not be all that lengthy yet, but there certainly be memorable moments and breakouts there in the years to come.