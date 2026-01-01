Astros’ projected 2026 rotation takes wild turn after shocking Tatsuya Imai deal

The Houston Astros looked like they were sleepwalking through the offseason until shortly before the Christmas holiday. Houston was part of a three-team swap last month that brought Mike Burrows into the fold. While he represented an upgrade to the rotation, Houston still needed another frontline starter to pair with Hunter Brown. They got exactly that after signing Tatsuya Imai to a three-year deal.

There was little to no mention of Houston being among the finalists for Imai's services, and it may well have been the way GM Dana Brown and the Astros structured the contract that got the deal over the finish line. Imai's contract with Houston contains opt outs after the 2026, 2027, and 2028 seasons, and the Astros reportedly offered him more money per season than any other bid he received.

Though Houston may not be done looking for ways to improve the starting rotation, adding Imai takes away the need for the Astros to shop at the top-end of the market. If Houston is done adding starting pitching, what can fans expect the rotation to look like heading into the 2026 season?

Astros projected 2026 starting rotation looks quite formidable after Tatsuya Imai signing

Hunter Brown, Astros right-handed pitcher

With Framber Valdez gone, Brown will be the unquestioned ace of the Astros staff heading into 2026. The right-hander finished third in the Cy Young voting in 2025, and there's no reason to think he can't put up a repeat performance next season.

Tatsuya Imai, Astros right-handed pitcher

Most Astros fans did not have Imai's signing on their bingo card, but they'll happily take it. Houston had been rumored to be chasing big-name free agents like Ranger Suarez and top-tier trade targets like Edward Cabrera, but inking Imai to what could be a team-friendly (and short-term) deal brings a lot of upside.

Mike Burrows, Astros right-handed pitcher

If the Burrows' acquisition was the only upgrade Houston made to their rotation this offseason, the Astros would have been staring down a losing season. Burrows is a solid pitcher, but he's slots in as No. 3 to No. 5 starter on a championship-caliber team. With Imai under contract, Burrows can thrive as a middle-rotation arm next season.,

Christian Javier, Astros right-handed pitcher

Fans didn't get to see much of Christian Javier last season as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery for most of the year. The right-hander fared well in his eight starts late last season, and gave reason to believe he can return to form in 2026. If Javier can put up to the type of numbers he did in 2022, then he may be jockeying with Imai for the No. 2 spot in the rotation next season.

Lance McCullers Jr., Astros right-handed pitcher

The Astros have a plethora of options to be the team's No. 5 starter in 2026, but one has to assume that Lance McCullers Jr. has the inside track simply because of his contract. The oft-injured right-hander is entering the final year of the contract extension he signed prior to 2022, and unless one of Spencer Arrighetti, Ryan Weiss, or another starter unseats him, McCullers is likely to grab the final spot in the 2026 rotation.