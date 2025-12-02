Astros quietly score big draft reward after Hunter Brown’s Cy Young surge

It will take an impactful offseason from the Houston Astros to allow fans to forget the undesirable taste the end of the 2025 season left them with. The issue with that hope is that it isn't based in reality. The Astros are trimming payroll this offseason while leaving a Framber Valdez-sized hole in their starting rotation, and no concrete plan to replace him.

The offseason has been more about who they can trade, either as a way to create financial flexibility — or sell-high on a player like Jake Meyers — as opposed to who they can add to take the AL West back from the Seattle Mariners.

The silver lining for the Astros last season was Hunter Brown, who finished third in voting for the American League Cy Young. As part of the prospect promotion incentive, Brown's Cy Young-caliber season allowed the Astros to receive an extra pick in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft. The pick has been revealed, with the Astros netting the 28th pick as part of the program.

Astros receive an extra draft pick but likely won't change their offseason plans

It's also worth noting the Astros, through way of missing the playoffs, will also have a pick among the first 18 selections. A pick that will be revealed once the draft lottery is completed at the MLB Winter Meetings next week. Of all the teams eligible to receive the top pick, the Astros have the worst odds.

It's also worth mentioning that the Astros stand to gain yet another draft pick once Valdez signs elsewhere, considering the qualifying offer that is attached to his free agency.

With two extra draft picks at their disposal this offseason, it would be easy to suggest that the Astros shouldn't be afraid to sign a free agent this winter who rejected a qualifying offer from their former team. While losing a draft pick would be a deterrent in any other offseason, that fear doesn't apply to Houston's situation this year.

However, the elephant in the room can't be ignored. Almost all of those free agents would require the Astros to add a substantial sum to their payroll total for 2026, and likely move them past the first level of the luxury tax. A scenario that Jim Crane has already ruled out.

In other words, Astros fans, enjoy the extra draft picks as they will likely be used as a way for Dana Brown and Co. to replenish the stock of the farm system.