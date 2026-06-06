Christian Walker has a long way to go to be worth the contract Astros gave him

Coming into 2026, the idea of Christian Walker having a resurgence seemed crazy, yet here we are. The Houston Astros are finally getting the season they expected from Walker; unfortunately, they had to suffer through a year-long mulligan in order to get it. The thing is, that 2025 season has a cost if Houston wants to at least break even on Walker's contract from a value standpoint.

Per FanGraphs WAR dollars, the 1.1 fWAR Walker compiled last season, plus the 1.4 fWAR he's accumulated through 64 games this year, equals out to $20.1 million of value. With a $20 million annual salary over the course of his three-year deal, it's taken him almost one and a half years to provide what was expected of him in year one.

That means over the second half of his contract, again approximately one and a half seasons, he has to provide $39.9 million in value. The way he's trending this year, he'll produce $26.25 million of value if he plays 150 games. That means when you add in the $8.9 million he produced last season, he'll need to perform at a level that equates to $24.85 million in 2027, just for Houston to break even on the contract. Essentially, he'll have to hit more or less like he has so far this year across the entire 2027 campaign.

That's not exactly an easy ask for a guy who is already 35 years old. It also means that, even if he is good, an injury could completely derail his quest.

On top of that, Walker hasn't exactly been consistent this year either. He's had one major slump already this year, as well as a couple of other short, multi-game skids. A big part of his turnaround had to do with the way Walker was handling fastballs early on, but that prowess has fallen off a bit.

Walker's batting average against four-seamers has fallen to .237 now, and while he's still slugging .559 against the heater, the expected stats line up closely with his expected stats against fastballs from last year. His xBA against fastballs this year is .222, compared to a .213 xBA a year ago. His xSLG against the pitch this year is .432, versus a .462 mark a year ago.

The best value Christian Walker can provide the Astros is his trade value

MLB insider Jon Heyman named Walker as one of the 20 most likely trade candidates, and Houston should take note. In order to get the maximum value out of the first baseman, cashing him in as a trade chip is the best way to do that.

Even with as well as he's hit this year, his xwOBA this season is .325, compared to his actual wOBA mark of .354. Where he's at is an above-average number, but what the stats tell us he's actually produced is merely average. Average isn't going to cut it, and it's a decent bet that Walker tails off down the stretch, even if he still ends up being better than he was last season.

At the same time, he's been good enough so far for another team to believe he can help them. Almost like how a new car loses a ton of value as soon as you drive it off the lot, a contender could look at Walker as if the Astros have already paid most of the depreciation.

For Houston, taking advantage of that and swapping him for prospects extends the window for them to use him as an asset to extract surplus value. They might not be convinced that it's time to sell, but each time that they fail to capitalize, the more clear it becomes that it will be extremely difficult to climb back into the race.

The WAR valuation proves that Walker is still an underwater asset, and the best bet that the Astros have to turn him into a positive is to send him elsewhere and hope the package of prospects they acquire can produce excess value over the six years of control Houston would have.