CBS Sports just dropped a confusing Astros trade deadline forecast

The MLB trade deadline is Thursday, and that will bring an end to insiders trying to fill space as they wait for deals to be completed. As the Houston Astros approach the deadline, the needs seem clear as they haven't been shy about their desire for a left-handed bat, and likely wouldn't be opposed to solidifying their starting rotation with another pitcher.

Each of those moves seems like an obvious path for the Astros, and yet, CBS Sports offered a completely baffling prediction for the Astros ahead of the deadline. The trade that the Astros will make at the deadline, as Mike Axisa sees it, is a deal for Los Angeles Angels' outfielder Taylor Ward.

"Ward, with his Crawford Boxes-friendly pull righty power, would lengthen the lineup nicely and plug that left field hole. Would the Angels trade him within the division, especially when they're close enough to the third wild-card spot to think they're in the race? The bet here is yes, as unlikely as it may seen."

CBS Sports’ Astros trade deadline prediction makes no sense and here’s why

There are many things wrong with this prediction, the first being that the Astros do not need a right-handed hitting outfielder. While the team hasn't ruled out adding a left-handed hitting outfielder, it would seem more likely that the focus will be on the Astros adding an infielder capable of playing third base.

Considering the injury to Isaac Paredes, the Astros are likely not as married to the idea of adding a left-handed hitter as they once were. In other words, Eugenio Suárez is a right-handed hitter, but the Astros would likely be willing to make an exception for Suárez and his 36 home runs on the season. Not to mention, Suárez fills an easy void for the Astros at third base.

It seems unlikely that the Angels would be willing to move Ward to a team within the division. A "division tax" may be applied to any trade talks with the Astros, and at that point, Houston would once again be better off pivoting in the direction of Suárez or another position player.

