The MLB trade deadline can be a scary time for some organizations, even those as success as the Houston Astros. Last year, the Astros made a move at the deadline that looked somewhat foolish at the time — trading for Toronto Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi — but that nightmare quickly turned into a dream scenario as the lefty helped lead Houston to the playoffs in 2024.

Sometimes, however, those deals backfire. Other times, it's the those trade that you don't make that come back to haunt you. What are three nightmare scenarios the Astros are hoping to avoid at this year's MLB trade deadline?

3 nightmare scenarios for the Houston Astros at 2025 trade deadline

Mariners add Eugenio Suárez at MLB trade deadline

Though the Astros have recently been linked to Eugenio Suárez, the price tag for the Arizona Diamondbacks' slugger seems a bit to rich for the Astros' blood. The Seattle Mariners, however, have been seeking a reunion with Suárez, and could threaten Houston's chances in the AL West with such a move at the deadline.

Houston's comfortable lead in the division has become less so since the All-Star break, and with the litany of injuries and uncertainty in the starting rotation, the Astros grip on the AL West is somewhat precarious. The Mariners have already added Josh Naylor. Securing Suárez would be one more step toward Seattle's attempt to claim the division crown.

Astros fail to get an impact left-handed bat

If there's one thing Houston needs at the MLB trade deadline, it's a left-handed bat. The Astros went into the season knowing this was a problem, and all the Jon Singletons and Taylor Trammells won't cover up for Dana Brown's blunder.

Yordan Alvarez's seemingly never-ending injury timeline makes this type of move even more urgent. If Houston fails to emerge from the July 31 deadline without getting a left-handed hitter — preferably one who can slot into the middle of the order — Brown will have failed miserably.

Astros surrender Walker Janek in order to make a trade deadline blockbuster

When you're a contender like the Astros, it's hard to declare any of your top prospects to be untouchable. Walker Janek, however, should be off limits at this year's deadline. Houston's first-round pick last year, Janek is enjoying a breakout season at High-A and should be part of the Astros' long-term plans.

Blockbuster deals, like those Houston is rumored to be seeking, can oftentimes result in surrendering top prospects. The Astros, however, have made a bad habit in recent years of trading multiple prospects in order to bolster the big league roster. At some point, Houston's farm system needs to be given time to rebuild. Keeping Janek is part of that process.

