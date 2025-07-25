Astros rival starts trade deadline arms race by acquiring slugging first baseman

The expectation was that the Mariners and Houston Astros were going to engage in a race for bats ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and Seattle was the team to strike first. On Thursday, the Mariners acquired slugging first baseman Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks in exchange for two pitching prospects.

Left-hander Brandyn Garcia and right-hander Ashton Izzi are headed back to the Arizona Diamondbacks from the Seattle Mariners for first baseman Josh Naylor, sources tell ESPN. That's the full trade.



And so begins deadline season. Buckle up. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 25, 2025

AL rival just launched a trade deadline salvo aimed squarely at the Astros

The return for Naylor does offer a first glimpse into what the Diamondbacks will be looking for as they look at their three other rental players. The expectation had been that the Diamondbacks were in the hunt for pitching, and they landed two organizational Top 20 pitching prospects from the Mariners.

Recent reports have connected the Mariners to Diamondbacks' All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez, and it's possible the interest remains given that the Mariners still have a need for a third baseman. That would be where the Mariners' interest ahead of the deadline interferes with the Astros, as they may be looking for a third baseman in the aftermath of the Isaac Paredes' injury.

As this deal pertains to Suárez, the Diamondbacks almost certainly will be looking for more than what they got for Naylor. Given the injuries to their pitching staff, the Astros aren't exactly in a position to give up pitching depth--even if it did land them an All-Star third baseman with 30+ home runs.

Nevertheless, going beyond Suárez, the Astros now know what it will cost to add a rental bat like Naylor. Of course, outside of Suárez, there isn't a third baseman on the trade market that would be a clear offensive upgrade. If the Astros were to circle back to their interest in Cedric Mullins, another rental bat available, the cost has been set as two organizational Top 20 prospects.

The Diamondbacks will be a key monitor in the days ahead, as the Naylor trade signals they are ready for business. That could have a direct connection to the Astros, who could also have an interest in Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill