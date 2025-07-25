4 MLB All-Stars who could be Houston Astros after the 2025 trade deadline

Over the last several weeks, it seemed like Brandon Lowe was going to be the next All-Star to join the Houston Astros' lineup. With a need for a left-handed bat who could play second base, the Tampa Bay Rays' veteran was the perfect option. Emphasis being on "was", as after the Rays traded for Braves' outfielder Stuart Fairchild on Tuesday, Lowe was placed on the IL.

With Lowe now injured, chances are he won't be moved ahead of the trade deadline next week. That doesn't mean there isn't a path for the Astros to add an All-Star to their roster before August 1.

Houston Astros could shake up MLB with these 2025 All-Star moves



Eugenio Suarez, Arizona Diamondbacks' All-Star third baseman

It seems that the Houston Astros are preparing to be without their own All-Star, Isaac Paredes, for quite some time after Paredes suffered a hamstring injury last weekend. If the Astros are looking to the trade market for a third baseman, there is no better option than Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Suarez won't come cheap, considering his 36 home runs have him as the top rental bat available, but he would be an instant upgrade for the Astros' offense.

Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins' All-Star starting pitcher

While the Minnesota Twins aren't making it known that Joe Ryan is available ahead of the trade deadline, that hasn't stopped insiders from speculating Ryan could be available if the Twins' front office is overwhelmed by an offer. The injury to Lance McCullers Jr. likely put a starting pitcher on the list of needs for the Astros before the deadline, and Ryan would be a blockbuster addition. Especially once you consider he could be the answer to Framber Valdez leaving via free agency this offseason.

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians' All-Star outfielder

With the Houston Astros being among the teams who have checked in on Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles previously this season, chances are they would have a level of interest in Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians. Kwan would give the Astros the left-handed bat they have made no secret about desiring, and allow a returning Yordan Álvarez to serve as a designated hitter upon his return.

Drew Rasmussen, Tampa Bay Rays' All-Star starting pitcher

Drew Rasmussen could be an ideal target for the Astros' rotation if they don't want to pay the premium it would cost in prospects to get someone like Ryan. Rasmussen is having an impressive season with the Rays, posting a 2.93 ERA through 20 starts this season.

