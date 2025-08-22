Carlos Correa just called out the entire Astros roster after another brutal loss

The Houston Astros are simply not playing good baseball at the moment. While they still hold a slim lead in the AL West, the offense has failed to show up for a couple of weeks, and losing 6 of your last 10 games is not a great way to solidify one's spot as a playoff contender. One player who has certainly had enough of it is Carlos Correa.

When the Astros acquired Correa, it wasn't just his production at third base to replace Isaac Paredes that they were looking for. Correa has been widely considered to be a strong voice and great leader in the clubhouse, and bringing that type of veteran presence to keep Houston's overhauled roster in check during the playoff push was a nice ancillary benefit to the reunion.

It didn't take long for Correa to send a message. In comments after the Astros were swept by Detroit, Correa called out the entire team for failing to show up against the Tigers and reminded them that if they don't play their best against the best, that is likely to repeat itself.

Carlos Correa's attempt to get Astros back on track is coming at the perfect time

Correa knows a thing or two about what it takes to win in the playoffs, as he was a part of multiple deep postseason runs, including Houston's World Series win in 2017. His words can and should carry weight with this Astros squad that features a lot of new and/or young faces.

So when Correa says, "We got outplayed. It’s as simple as that. They played better baseball. They played a really good brand of baseball, and we didn’t. When you are facing one of the best teams in the league and we don’t show up, that’s going to happen," it is hopefully a wake-up call that if the Astros don't remember how to hit and win close games soon, Houston could find that their season may end sooner than they were hoping.

Words are one thing, and it is great to see Correa immediately accept the mantle of clubhouse leader as soon as he got back in the Astros' clubhouse. However, the team actually has to respond for them to matter. Houston desperately needs more out of Jeremy Peña and Jose Altuve. They need Framber Valdez to pitch like his old self again. If not, the Astros could find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture altogether.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill