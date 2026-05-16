Cam Smith slump is forcing Astros to revisit a decision that aged poorly

Houston Astros outfielder Cam Smith has struggled mightily through the first month-and-a-half of the 2026 season. If he's unable to turn things around (and fast) the Astros should do what they talked about doing before spring training even began — send him to the minor leagues.

Smith is in quite a funk. In 44 games, he's hitting .203/.294/.324 with four home runs, 17 RBI, and a 77 wRC+. His 10.5% walk rate has helped boost his on-base percentage, but he's striking out more this season (28.1% K-rate) than he did during his rookie campaign last year.

Smith's numbers fall off a cliff when facing left-handed pitching. While most right-handed hitters find success against southpaws, the opposite is true for the Astros' right fielder. Smith's walk-rate drops to 6.7% against lefties and his slash line dips to a dismal .175/.244/.275 with a 47 wRC+.

Injuries have certainly complicated the Astros' roster decisions this season. But with Jake Meyers already beginning a rehab assignment, and Taylor Trammell and Joey Loperfido not far behind, Astros fans shouldn't be shocked if Smith is optioned to Triple-A within the next couple of weeks.

The Astros should send Cam Smith to the minor leagues

Sending Smith back to the minors could be the best case scenario for the young Astros outfielder. It's worth remembering that he has never even played a minor league game since joining the Astros organization during the 2024-25 offseason. His tireless work during spring training last year earned Smith a spot on the Astros Opening Day roster, and he's never been sent down.

Moreover, Smith only spent 32 games (and 134 plate appearances) in the Chicago Cubs minor-league system before he was traded to Houston. To put that number in perspective, we're not even two months into the 2026 season, and Smith has already surpassed those numbers.

Smith's ascension to the big leagues was one of the shortest in recent memory. It even eclipsed Zach Neto's quick rise to the Angels roster — and the Halos are known for rushing players to the big leagues.

If indeed the Astros option Smith to Triple-A Sugar Land, it shouldn't be viewed as a failure — not by any stretch of the imagination. He's still just 23 years and is one of the best defensive outfielders in Major League Baseball. The game itself is all about adjustments, but some of those modifications should take place at the minor-league level, not the big leagues.