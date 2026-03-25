Astros showing more optimism in Cam Smith breakout, but spring was a mixed bag

There are reasons to believe in a Cam Smith breakout in 2026. The Houston Astros seem to be betting on that, as Smith is the presumptive starting right fielder on Opening Day.

While not as ridiculously hot as his 2025 spring training, the .256/.356/.462 line he's put together through 15 games in this year's edition has fueled hope. Not only that, it changed the narrative. Back in November, Dana Brown's comments cast doubt not only on Smith's place in the starting lineup, but also on the likelihood he'd even make the Opening Day roster.

Lingering beneath the surface, however, is a concern. While not astronomical, Smith's 26.7% strikeout rate is less than ideal, especially if he's not looking like a high-end power threat. Throughout the spring, the 23-year-old has just one dinger. The Ks were a problem last year as well. Smith struck out 27.8% of the time, while hitting just nine homers and slugging a paltry .358 over 493 plate appearances.

Cam Smith is going to need to rein in his strikeouts in order to be an Astros' breakout story in 2026

To put it in context, Smith's 27.8 K-rate a year ago was an eighth percentile performance. Part of the concern about that is that while he chased at a below-average rate, it was only slightly below average at 29.6% (39th percentile). One can imagine that a young player will learn to manage his aggressiveness with experience.

What is more concerning is his whiff rate. We get whiffs outside of the zone, but with a 28.7% whiff rate in 2025 (24th percentile), he was swinging and missing a bit too often in the zone as well.

"At times my swing would get long, so I swing through heaters a lot,” he said. “But our thing is, ‘Stay short,’ and that's as simple as that sounds. It’s helped me a lot,” Smith said in speaking about the work he's done this spring with new Astros hitting coaches Victor Rodriguez and Anthony Iapoce.

FanGraphs' bat tracking stats suggest he hasn't truly improved in this regard. His heart contact percentage in spring training is 66.7%, down from 86.5% last season. He's also swinging at waste pitches more frequently, swinging at 8.7% of these types of pitches versus 4.2% last year. There's a lot of noise in the small sample that comprises these spring stats, but given what we saw last year, it is cause for concern.

The Astros have raved about Smith's ability to handle adversity, especially as he struggled mightily down the stretch, with his .765 OPS in the first half, dropping to .489 in the second half. Handling adversity is great, but the important part is overcoming it, and the jury is still out on Smith's ability to do that.

At the end of the day, Smith is an incredible athlete with a ton of tools both at the plate and in the field to make an impact, but none of that will matter if he can't put it together and turn that athleticism into production. The most important thing to watch is whether or not he can make enough contact. If he can, watch out because the power-speed combo he holds will be lethal. If not, he'll go down as another example of the skill required to truly excel at this game.