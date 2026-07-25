Building the Astros’ dream trade deadline if Houston were to go truly all-in

In trying to imagine what a perfect trade deadline would look like for the Houston Astros, one must consider a few things. First, the team will be buyers. Dana Brown has said making the playoffs is the "end-all, be-all." He's in the last year of his contract, so he has no other choice than to put the pedal to the metal and fill holes as best he can given the assets he has at his disposal.

We also know that Jim Crane is not keen on rebuilding. Ever. With that said, crossing into the luxury tax is not something that is likely to be in the cards. The Lance McCullers Jr. trade gave Houston some breathing room, and the club should have about $12.5 million to fit in prorated contracts before crossing the threshold.

Jim Crane on the luxury tax:



“Everybody writes that I’m afraid of the luxury tax. I’m not necessarily afraid of it, but I run the team like a business and there’s only so much resources you can put into it without going deep in the hole.”



(Via: @Chandler_Rome) pic.twitter.com/RiK5nUoVh0 — SleeperAstros (@SleeperAstros) January 5, 2026

We also know what the Astros' key needs are. A left-handed-hitting outfielder has been a chronic issue plaguing the team. The rotation needs help, and another bullpen arm that can be relied upon would be a huge boost.

Lastly, we think that Crane will be heavily involved in this process. He already intervened once to get the McCullers Jr. deal across the finish line, so it's more than reasonable to expect him to continue to insert himself into these decisions. For the sake of this exercise, though, we'll assume that he's not a hindrance beyond the financial part of the equation.

Finally, while we're looking for a dream scenario, we're going to be realistic. Houston has a very poor farm system, which means a blockbuster move for a player like Tarik Skubal likely isn't in the cards. Instead, we're going to try to solve all of the Astros' most critical needs while staying in budget and being realistic, while still getting the best possible options.

This would be a realistic version of the Astros' dream 2026 trade deadline haul

Starting pitcher Foster Griffin

The starting pitching market is tough because a lot of the hurlers we thought might be available might not be, as so many teams hang around in the playoff chase. Casey Mize is a starter we liked for the Astros, but with Detroit essentially in the same position as Houston is in the wild card standings, it might be difficult to convince them to sell.

Reid Detmers would be a dream option, but even if we set aside the intra-division messiness, there are some who believe that his price tag could exceed Skubal's. There's a case to be made for Robbie Ray of the San Francisco Giants, but his salary would eat up roughly two-thirds of what Houston has to spend, making it tough to fit all the needs in.

So instead, we'll go with Foster Griffin of the Washington Nationals. Griffin is having a spectacular year with a 2.68 ERA over 20 starts and 117 1/3 innings. Even if you don't completely buy into his production, his 3.97 FIP indicates that he's more solid, though not sensational. Still, that's a big upgrade.

He doesn't have much of a track record and is 31 years old, so he'll be cheaper to pry away than some other names, and he is cheap, making just $5.5 million this season. He's also left-handed, which is a dimension that the Astros don't currently possess in the rotation. He also does a good job keeping the ball on the ground, which will play well in Daikin Park.

Outfielder Mickey Moniak

The market for hitters is thin, and the pickings get even slimmer once you add the additional filters of "left-handed" and "outfielder." With that said, Mickey Moniak might be the best of the bunch that Houston can afford.

He has some alarming home-road splits for a Colorado Rockies player, and he doesn't walk much. On the plus side, he does have power and can play all three outfield positions reasonably well. The 2016 first-overall pick makes just $4 million this season and comes with another year of team control.

If he can hit as he did with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, a .280/.307/.495 line, down the stretch, he'd be good enough to give the Astros the boost they desire.

Relief pitcher Luke Weaver

If the first two acquisitions come to fruition, Houston will still have some money to play with. Between Griffin and Moniak, the Astros would be adding between $3-$3.5 million in salary for the last two months of the season. That leaves roughly $9 million to play with, and with that, it's time to go big game hunting.

Josh Hader's return has helped buoy the bullpen, but building up the bridge to him following Bryan King's demotion is key. New York Mets reliever Luke Weaver is one of the best, if not the best, relievers we are certain will be available.

Weaver's been fantastic with a 1.98 ERA and 2.84 FIP through 41 innings so far, and he has a wealth of experience that makes him extra intriguing. He can work as a traditional eighth-inning setup man, a guy who can log more than one inning if needed, and has closer experience, which would provide vital insurance if Hader were to suffer an injury.

He won't be cheap to acquire prospect-wise, but he'd be worth it. He makes $9.5 million this season and is under contract for $12.5 million in 2027. Looking at 2026 alone, that's about $3.1 million added to the payroll for the rest of the season. That means Brown would have roughly $6 million left over to tackle other ancillary needs if he so chooses.