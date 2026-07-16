Astros poach Brewers legacy prospect, payroll space while finalizing Lance McCullers Jr. trade

The Houston Astros shockingly were able to find a taker for Lance McCullers Jr. and his salary, shipping the oft-injured and disappointing right-hander to the Milwaukee Brewers. The move marks the final sad chapters in what had initially begun as an encouraging story in Houston. When the move was originally reported, details were scarce, but now we know more.

Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, coming back to the Astros are prospect Jadyn Fielder and cash considerations, while Colton Gordon joins McCullers Jr. on the one-way trip to Milwaukee. If Fielder's last name strikes you as familiar, then you're on to something; the 21-year-old is the son of Brewers legend and two-time Home Run Derby champ Prince Fielder.

The younger Fielder isn't the real prize here. While he comes from some of the best baseball bloodlines, his grandfather Cecil Fielder was a three-time All-Star and hit 319 career homers, Fielder went undrafted in the 2024 draft. He's hit .233/.415/.398 with three homers in Single-A this year.

Instead, it's the cash, specifically the savings, that will mean the most for the Astros as they prepare to navigate the second half and firm up their playoff push.

The Lance McCullers Jr. trade sets the Astros up to wheel and deal at the trade deadline, to an extent

Luxury tax payroll estimates vary by source, but by most accounts, the Astros had a little less than $10 million in breathing room before crossing into the penalty. McCullers Jr. would've accounted for $17 million towards the tax had he finished the year in Houston, so by moving on, the Astros are saving roughly $4.5 million by Milwaukee picking up the tab on his prorated salary.

The cash the Brewers are throwing into the deal, an amount that has yet to be reported at this time, will help further, but Houston still won't have a ton of room to work with. Even if the club did, it doesn't have the requisite prospect capital to swing a blockbuster.

Instead, Dana Brown now has the wiggle room to make some mid-level trades, and he'll need to make multiple deals to somewhat adequately plug the roster's holes.

The Astros need a left-handed-hitting outfielder, at least one (preferably two) new starting pitchers, and could use another right-handed arm in the back of the bullpen. It will be tough to find all that given the resources that they have, but it's more possible than it was before McCullers Jr. moved on.

One has to wonder if Brown has more cost-saving moves up his sleeve. There isn't another clear big-money chip that he can move like McCullers Jr., but perhaps trading away another disappointment like the recently-demoted Jake Meyers could be in the cards. Every penny counts while Brown surveys the market in search of upgrades.