Astros demotion of Jake Meyers creates trade deadline match with Rockies

The Houston Astros have long been searching for a competent left-handed outfield bat. Jesús Sánchez proved he couldn't be the solution, and now the man he was traded for, Joey Loperfido, has confirmed beyond a shadow of a doubt that his .216/.314/.333 line isn't one either. Loperfido, along with Jake Meyers, was given a one-way ticket to Sugar Land ahead of the club's July 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

For Loperfido, it's a disappointment, but not completely a surprise. In the case of Meyers, it's an indictment on Dana Brown and the Astros for not trading him while his value was at its peak and before his inevitable regression. Now, Houston not only needs a lefty bat in the outfield, but it could also use a new starting center fielder.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Astros already have a pair of targets in their sights, with the club eyeing Colorado Rockies outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy.

Both players have experience playing center field, hit left-handed, and are enjoying career years. They're both on affordable contracts with remaining team control (through 2027 for Moniak and through 2028 for McCarthy), and both would be within the range of what Houston can afford in terms of prospect capital. Seems perfect, right?

Astros' failure with Jake Meyers opens the door to trade for Mickey Moniak or Jake McCarthy, but there's risk

Both players have an intriguing pedigree, with Moniak being a former first-overall pick back in 2016 and McCarthy being a comp pick who was drafted 39th overall in 2018. Despite that, both have traveled windy roads to get to where they are today.

Moniak was traded to the Los Angeles Angels as a prospect in the deal that sent Noah Syndergaard to the Philadelphia Phillies, but failed to develop in Los Angeles. He was DFA ahead of the 2025 season and began resurrecting his career with the Rockies. Last season, he hit .270/.306/.518 with 24 homers, and through 56 games this year, he's slashed .277/.329/.602 with 15 dingers.

McCarthy was a long-time member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he alternated between looking slightly above average at the plate and completely lost. In 2025, he posted a .204/.247/.345 line with four homers in 67 games. This season, he's been a completely different player, hitting .306/.343/.522 with nine homers in 76 games.

And that's red flag No. 1 for both players. It's fair to be suspicious of late-20s breakouts, and that's exactly where we are with the 28-year-old Moniak and 29-year-old McCarthy.

Then there's the Coors Field factor to consider. Since the start of last season, Moniak has slashed just .227/.261/.421 outside of the Mile High altitude. As for McCarthy, he's hit .292/.333/.434 on the road, which is a fine performance, but a far cry from the .317/.351/.592 mark he owns at home.

Like most things in life, the value of either of these outfielders will come down to price. With that said, it's hard to feel as if this isn't history repeating itself like the disaster that was the Sanchez trade last year. There's not much that the Astros can do, though. The need is grave, and they're up against the luxury tax and don't have the prospect capital to deal for a name with more star power. They'll have to make a play like this and hope it works out, despite the odds.