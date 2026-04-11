Astros’ decision-making with Jake Meyers looks worse and worse after latest injury

Injuries are a part of the game. It's why it was laughable that the Houston Astros really thought "staying healthy" was just something they could speak into existence this season. It's even more troubling, considering the Astros don't have the cleanest reputations for how they handle injuries.

The Astros' hot start to the season has gone up in flames. Hunter Brown is out for the foreseeable future with a shoulder strain, Cristian Javier is headed to the IL, and Jake Meyers appears headed to the IL with a back injury.

The news surrounding Meyers is particularly concerning. He injured his back during the Astros' loss to the Rockies on Wednesday and was immediately sent back to Houston for further evaluation.

Regardless of the injury, it's never reassuring when the immediate diagnosis results in the player being sent back to the team's facility for more evaluation. Adding a layer to that concern is that you rarely hear of a back injury getting better. Sure, recovery eventually reaches a point where the player should be able to play again, but there's simply no cure for a bad back.

We're not completely down that path yet for Meyers, but his injury is a reminder of an opportunity Dana Brown and Co. may have whiffed on this past offseason.

Astros may regret not trading Jake Meyers when they had the chance

During the weeks leading up to the Winter Meetings in December, it appeared that the Astros were angling toward trading Meyers. After the 29-year-old slashed .292/.354/.373 with a wRC+ of 103, far outpacing his previous three years in Houston, the impression was that the Astros were going to sell high on Meyers. No one would have faulted them for it, considering it may have made life easier for finding playing time for Brice Matthews.

Adding to the appeal of trading Meyers was the reality that the Astros likely won't be the team that pays him when he hits free agency in 2028.

Nonetheless, the Astros dragged their feet on trade talks, and the opportunity to trade Meyers passed them by. With the center fielder now dealing with a back injury that could see him miss time, there likely won't be the same number of teams lining up for his services as they were during the offseason.