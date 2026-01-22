Astros holding Jake Meyers too long could waste a rare market advantage

Trade rumors have swirled around Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers for much of the offseason, though, since Dana Brown downplayed the club's desire to trade the centerfielder in late December, what was once a robust market has gotten very quiet.

Houston seems like it doesn't want to sacrifice its veteran outfield depth, and while that's understandable to a point, the market might make trading the 29-year-old too enticing to pass up.

The New York Mets trading for Luis Robert Jr., and the New York Yankees reuniting with Cody Bellinger, took the last two true starting-caliber center field options off the market. The position is a scarce one around the league, and there are still clubs that could use reinforcements.

The Astros would be wise to capitalize on market scarcity and trade Jake Meyers now

While some potential Meyers suitors are no longer viable options, there are still plenty of teams that could use help. The San Francisco Giants would be well-served by moving Jung Hoo Lee to a corner outfield spot after he put up -18 defensive runs saved in 2025. The Los Angeles Angels have an aging Mike Trout and a collection of right fielders as the options to serve as the outfield general. The Detroit Tigers might want competition for Parker Meadows. Other teams could be in the mix as well.

With a breakout offensive performance based on his .292/.354/.373 line, Meyers looks attractive, but there are warning signs that his ascension was merely a mirage. If he crashes back down to earth in 2026, his value will quickly turn to dust.

Meanwhile, the Astros need to begin thinking about their future. The payroll is bogged down by declining veterans such as Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, and Christian Walker. As a result, Houston will need to figure out if the few young players with potential that they have can become regular contributors.

Right now, either Cam Smith or Zach Cole would be on the bench most nights. Both of these promising youngsters could find themselves getting their playing time reduced further if Yordan Alvarez logs more games in left field to open up DH bats for Isaac Paredes or another member of the infield logjam.

On top of that, top prospect Brice Matthews will be making a push for a call-up. The Astros' infield glut leaves the natural shortstop nowhere to play, and has led the team to consider playing him in the outfield in 2026. Still, the way things are currently constructed, he'll struggle with sporadic playing time just like Smith and Cole.

At the end of the day, this is about asset management. Meyers' value will never be higher, Houston's farm system is barren, and chances are, Meyers won't be the stabilizing force if the young outfielders struggle, thanks to the strong possibility that he regresses.

If the Astros wait, they'll likely pass the expiration point of Meyers being a desired commodity and stunt their few promising young building blocks' development in the process.