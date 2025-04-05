Brendan Rodgers' early success could provide answer to Astros' infield depth questions

If Houston Astros fans are looking for an early-season breath of fresh air on this season's roster, then look no further than second baseman Brendan Rodgers. After six seasons with the Rockies where he struggled to live up to his prospect pedigree, Rodgers is off to a great start

So far in 2025, Rodgers is hitting .313 after going 5-for-16 at the plate with three RBI. In Thursday's 5-2 Astros win over the Twins, he went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. For an Astros offense that has struggled to find consistency early, Rodgers has been a breath of fresh air.

Imagine if Rodgers' production can be a true asset and take some pressure off of Jeremy Peña and Mauricio Dubon to perform all the time. The Astros needed another bat with an extra punch in it, especially while trying to fill spaces left by Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman's departures.

Brendan Rodgers can provide much-needed support for the Astros' lineup right now and throughout the season

Too many times, Peña and Dubon have come up in run-producing moments and, so far this season, failed. With Rodgers making his presence felt in the lineup, that lets those two Astros standouts just focus on getting on base. Peña is hitting a paltry .130 with two home runs after seven games. Dubon only has one hit in nine at-bats for a .111 average so far this season.

Those numbers are not striking fear in opposing pitchers. Sure, the season is still young, but seeing those two Astros start off like this just isn't good at all. There's a definite need to fill the gap left by their lack of production to this point. Rodgers making good contact and having a three-hit game at Target Field when pressed into service are excellent signs going forward.

Rodgers on a roll. 🔥



5-2 Astros. pic.twitter.com/OwFOteemAl — Houston Astros (@astros) April 3, 2025

Rodgers will be learning how to adjust his hitting strategy early on. He's been used to hitting in the high altitude of Coors Field for his time in the National League. Now, the friendly confines of Daikin Park can potentially allow him to excel. Last season for the Rockies, Rodgers hit .267 with 13 homers and 54 RBIs.

It's also worth noting that Rodgers is taking over at second base, where Jose Altuve has roamed for so many seasons. Now, with Altuve's help needed in left field after his defensive prowess in the infield waned, Rodgers' experience as an infielder is a big plus for manager Joe Espada.

Peña and Dubon will get better at-bats as the season rolls along. They've proven themselves before by making key contributions to the Astros' lineup. Rodgers simply gives an additional experienced hand to support the team. Signing with Houston wasn't initially in Rodgers' plans as he thought that another team might reach out and pick him up.

But when a two-time World Series-winning organization makes a call, then why not pick up the phone? Rodgers also put himself in position to possibly play postseason baseball, something that didn't regularly happen in Colorado.

It's going to be interesting to see how Rodgers continues to affect the Astros' lineup at the plate and in the field. Getting some backup support at the plate for Peña and Dubon just might be a fantastic tonic the team has been looking for at this time. If all of these guys get rolling in 2025, the Astros are going to have some fascinating decisions to make.

