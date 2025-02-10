Bleacher Report's concerning evaluation reveals why Astros still need Alex Bregman

The Super Bowl just ended and Alex Bregman is still somehow unsigned. At this rate, the Houston Texans will be making their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft before Bregman puts on a pair of cleats with the Houston Astros or anyone else. This free agent saga has drug on much longer than anyone had imagined.

Strangely, the Astros are still in the mix for Bregman's services. How deeply involved in the negotiating process is unknown, and there are those who just wish Houston would give up on the idea of a reunion altogether.

But Dana Brown and Co. may have good reason to stay engaged in the Gold Glove Award-winning third baseman, despite having acquired Isaac Paredes from the Chicago Cubs this past offseason.

Concerning evaluation of Isaac Paredes reveals why Astros could still use Alex Bregman

Bleacher Report releasing released an article titled '10 Biggest Bust Candidates Among MLB Hitters for 2025 Season'. There are some unsurprising names, like Oneil Cruz and Jurickson Profar listed, but the outlet also cited one of the Astros' key offseason pickups.

Bleacher Report rightly points out the high expectations attached to Paredes and his potential regressions as two of the biggest factors that could lead to the infielder turning into a bust during the upcoming season.

Paredes was on Houston's radar last summer. While looking to replace Jose Abreu at first base, the Astros engaged in trade talks with the Tampa Bay Rays. Ultimately, the Cubs offered the Rays the type of package they were seeking, and it took the Astros a few more months to finally secure their target.

Paredes is a pull-hitter whose profile appeals to scouts and player personnel alike who believe the Crawford Boxes will be screaming his name in 2025. But as Bleacher Report correctly points out, Paredes saw a tremendous drop in power after last year's trade. The 25-year-old ranked among the worst in expected slugging percentage over the final two months of the season, and given his below-average defense, Paredes has to hit for power in order to justify his spot in the lineup.

Astros fans are hopeful that Paredes rediscovers his power in 2025. And without a suitable alternative at the hot corner, Houston may be forced to play Paredes no matter what. That may be one of the biggest reasons the Astros are still keeping watch on Bregman's negotations.

