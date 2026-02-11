Bad Bunny-Carlos Correa WBC rumors a clue to Astros' real problem with their star

Spring is in the air, and many good things are on the horizon in the baseball world. The Houston Astros' preparations for the 2026 season are beginning, and for fans, we'll soon have the added treat of watching the best of the best compete while representing their countries in the World Baseball Classic. Well, for the most part.

A rash of stars will not be participating due to insurance issues that protect their teams in the event of injury during the spectacle. For the Astros, that has directly impacted Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve, who won't be able to suit up for Puerto Rico and Venezuela, respectively.

The Puerto Rican team has been the most affected by the insurance drama, with Correa representing just one of the stars the team will be without as the festivities kick off. However, at the last minute, it seemed as if a savior was going to swoop in, with the world's most famous Puerto Rican icon, and Super Bowl LX Halftime Show headliner, Bad Bunny, rumored to offer to pay the insurance for Correa, as well as fellow Puerto Rican star, Francisco Lindor.

Bad Bunny's rumored offer to pay Carlos Correa's WBC insurance reveals the real issue that the Astros have

There's still some uncertainty about the report, which originated from former MLB player and Puerto Rican native Carlos Baerga. Originally framed as the Astros (and Mets in the case of Lindor) refusing to allow Correa to participate despite Bad Bunny's offer when the report was relayed by MLB insider Hector Gomez, there might be some reason to doubt the validity of that claim.

A few days prior, Dana Brown commented on the team's position on players partaking in the event, letting it be known that the club is not a huge fan of the risk, but that the decision is ultimately the player's.

“We tell our guys, ‘look, if you want to participate, if that's what their prerogative is, you can do that.’ Some guys that suffer different injuries or different things like that, we might have a slightly different opinion, but we don't have the final say," Brown said.

There are also rumors that even if Bad Bunny was willing to pay the insurance, and even if the Astros were willing to let Correa play, the gesture came after the eleventh hour and was too little, too late. Regardless of what the truth is, Correa still won't be suiting up for Team Puerto Rico, and the real reason is clear. This has nothing to do with finances. With the insurance paid for, Houston would be off the hook for Correa's salary should he miss time with a WBC-related injury.

Instead, it's the fragility of Correa's health to begin with. A variety of injuries have caused failed physicals and lengthy injury stints over the course of the former first-overall pick's career, with the maladies becoming more frequent as he ages. While he's developed a routine to try to protect his body, the multiple failed physicals on his resume would indicate a chronic issue beneath the surface.

For Houston, this seems not to be an issue of if, but rather when Correa will get hurt again. If that happens, there's a chance the ramifications could be dire. The 31-year-old is under contract through at least 2028, with a series of vesting options potentially tacking up to four additional years onto his deal. Even if he doesn't reach the qualifications for all of those options to hit, his salary will be a long-term weight dragging down the Astros' payroll.

Combined with Altuve, we're seeing in real time how badly the franchise has handcuffed itself by handing out big money over the long run to aging, declining, and injury-prone players. The latest twist in the WBC insurance saga proves that the Astros recognize the error of their ways, but unfortunately, it's too late for them to find the escape hatch. Now they'll have to hope that Correa stays healthy and productive over the long haul, even if they themselves would no longer take that bet.