Carlos Correa just said out loud what Astros fans have been thinking for a long time

As the Houston Astros turn the page from the 2025 season, Carlos Correa is saying out loud what many fans have felt for years. The Astros have an injury management problem. While the hope is that the revamped training staff should lead to those issues going away in 2026, Correa also put the responsibility on the players.

“We had way too many injuries last year, and I feel like when I got here, people did not have the routine they needed to have in order for them to be able to withstand the whole season,” Correa told The Athletic's (subscription required) Chandler Rome. “For the young guys and the people who had not been doing this for a while or had not been through injuries in the past, it’s easy to get carried away and go through the motions on a daily basis.”

Injuries are going to happen. As much as the team wants to admit they had an injury problem, it's not exactly something that can be accounted for. That being said, while many fans have been quick to point the finger at the team's previous training staff, Correa seems to think there's a certain aspect that can be within the players' control.

Carlos Correa sounds like a voice of change for Astros' biggest red flag

If there is going to be a player to be the voice of guidance for the Astros when it comes to injury management, Correa is as good a choice as any. Of course, he's had some notable failed physicals, but playing through his lingering foot injuries has become the norm for the 31-year-old third baseman.

When it comes to how Astros' players handle injuries, sure, Yordan Alvarez's 2025 season can be the case study, but Kyle Tucker's injury management from 2024 should also be mentioned. There were questions over how Tucker and the team were handling his shin fracture. While many were quick to blame the team, Tucker's 2025 season with the Cubs may suggest there's also an issue with how players respond to injuries.

Seeing will be believing before the Astros can prove their injury woes are behind them. With a new training team in place, Houston is hoping for better health in 2026.