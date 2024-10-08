Wait a minute. So the Houston Astros, who are looking to cut payroll heading into the 2025 season, are going to find a way to sign one of the most sought-after free agents on the open market this offseason? Hmm, that might be a little tricky.

The Astros are out of the postseason and will miss the ALCS for the first time in seven seasons, so naturally the Houston faithful are a bit unfamiliar with how things work this time of year. But to think that the Astros will actually invest in Blake Snell this offseason is wildly far-fetched.

Attempts to connect Blake Snell to Astros are completely devoid from reality

Snell has been tied to the Astros in the past. There were whispers around the 2023 MLB trade deadline, the 2023-24 offseason, and once again this past summer. There's obviously something about Snell that the Astros front office likes. Could it be the two Cy Young Awards, a lifetime 3.19 ERA, and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings pitched? Probably. And you know what? That's why other clubs will be interested in signing Snell this offseason as well.

Before Snell even becomes a free agent, he'll have to decline the $30 million player option for the 2025 season. Snell's contract contains some lawyer lingo that involves deferments and bonuses and so forth, but most MLB experts expect the lefty to re-enter the free agent market this winter. But Snell will do so looking to cash in on a major commitment, something that eluded him last offseason.

The Astros would have to unload some major salaries in order to sign Blake Snell

The Astros are heading into the upcoming offseason unlikely to re-sign Alex Bregman. So why is there this narrative surrounding the idea of inking Snell to a contract? Yes, if Bregman leaves in free agency, his salary, as well as that of Justin Verlander, will come off the books for next season.

But the Astros are still on the hook for Jose Abreu's $19.5 million, Rafael Montero's $11.5 million, and the raises due to Framber Valdez, Kyle Tucker, and others through the arbitration process. According to Cot's Baseball Contracts, the increases for both Yordan Álvarez and Jose Altuve will amount to about another $8 million for next year's payroll.

Sorry to burst your bubble, Astros fans, but unless GM Dana Brown can find some sucker to take on Lance McCullers Jr. or Ryan Pressly, it's not happening. Perhaps the Astros could rub enough nickels together to keep Yusei Kikuchi in Houston next season. That's probably where they should start.

