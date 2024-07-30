Astros should've traded for Giants lefty Blake Snell, but under one condition
By Drew Koch
So the Houston Astros' search for another starting pitcher is entering a crucial stretch with the MLB trade deadline set to expire at 6 p.m. ET. Astros GM Dana Brown is surely working the phones and trying to make at least one more key addition to Houston's roster.
While it seems as if the Astros have been linked to nearly every pitcher under the sun, recent reports cited two-time Cy Young Award-winner Blake Snell as a potential fit for Houston. It's come to light over the past few days that the San Francisco Giants are willing to trade Snell just a few months after signing him to a two-year, $62 million deal.
The Astros were loosely linked to Snell at last year's trade deadline, and many observers assumed that the left-hander could have been on Houston's radar this past offseason. Unfortunately, this dream might've died a second time on Monday night with the (yes, still impactful) addition of left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. Instead of overpaying tremendously for Kikuchi, there was a higher-upside alternative in play.
But ... if the Astros had intended to pursue Snell, or still feel like trying to make something impactful happen, they should do so under one condition — he'd have to agree to opt in to the second year of his current deal.
The Astros should trade for Giants' starter Blake Snell, but under one condition
Whether it's something official that can be executed upon a potential trade or even a frank understanding between Snell's agent and the Astros front office, the southpaw would need to agree to be part of Houston's roster next season for a pact to make sense.
Though Snell signed a two-year agreement with San Fran last winter, the deal itself includes an opt-out clause for the 2025 season. Whether you want to call it an opt out or a player option, it works the same way — the player gets to decide whether or not he wants to play out the remainder of the contract or re-enter free agency. If the Astros were intent on paying the high price that Snell would surely command in a trade, Houston would need assurances that he'd be more than just a two-month rental.
Snell got a late start due his contract negotiations and has struggled with injures this season as well. But recently, Snell has looked like his old self, and his latest performance over the weekend saw the Giants' starter set a career-high with 15 strikeouts.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Giants are unwilling to pay down the money owed to Snell. If that's the case, then the return would be rather light. And if Houston could've pushed for guarantees that Snell would be under contract next season, common ground might've been in sight.
If the Astros want to be satisfied by Kikuchi and Justin Verlander's return, so be it. But they could have really make an emphatic statement by going a different direction, especially given the monstrous prospect cost of adding the ex-Jays lefty instead.