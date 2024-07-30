Astros reportedly finalizing trade for top lefty after scratching Jake Bloss
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros have been seeking a way to upgrade the their starting rotation ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Houston has endured a number of injuries to their pitching staff this season, and it became apparent to Astros GM Dana Brown that bolstering the rotation would be one of his prime objectives before Tuesday's deadline.
The whispers of a potential deal grew larger before Monday's game after scheduled starting pitcher Jake Bloss was scratched and replaced by right-hander Tayler Scott. It became necessary for Bloss to start three games for the Astros this season after so many injuries befell the likes of Christian Javier, J.P. France, and others.
The Astros have been linked to a number of high-profile names, but it appears that the team finally found a deal that worked for them. Toronto Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi, who's been dangled by GM Ross Atkins for the past few weeks, appears ticketed to H-Town.
Astros reportedly package Jake Bloss in trade for Yusei Kikuchi
Kikuchi is 4-9 on the season with a 4.75 ERA. That's not necessarily what you'd consider a frontline starter, but Kikuchi ranks among the top 25% in both strikeout rate and walk rate. The left-hander also has a 28.1% whiff rate according to Baseball Savant.
A few minutes after the initial report leaked, Jeff Passan reported the deal was done, with the full return package still unknown.
The full damage was revealed around 8:30 CT, and it was ... somewhat absurd. Joey Loperfido and Will Wagner will join Bloss en route to Toronto in exchange for two months of Kikuchi.
Kikuchi will presumably slide into the Houston rotation alongside Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, Spencer Arrighetti, and Ronel Blanco. The Astros are still without Justin Verlander. Luis Garcia, and Lance McCullers Jr.
Kikuchi is currently signed through the end of the 2024 season and will be a free agent this coming offseason. Kikuchi inked a three-year, $36 million deal prior to 2022, and is owed just $10 million this season. That amount, however, will push the Astros past the second tier of the luxury tax, so it'll be curious to see if Houston sheds any salary in another deal before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline.