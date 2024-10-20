Astros won't be only contender in pursuit of this popular Orioles' trade candidate

At or near the top of the Houston Astros' shopping list this offseason is a new first baseman. While there are a number of roster spots Houston would like to potentially upgrade/replace (outfield, rotation, shortstop, third base, etc.), first base has become an untenable situation after the Astros finally admitted defeat with Jose Abreu's release. Jon Singleton's struggles at first after the fact did nothing to placate them, either.

On the surface, it looks like the Astros have a ton of options available to them. While he isn't likely to leave the Mets, Houston's open flirtation with Pete Alonso has been well-documented and will remain so until the ink is dry on Alonso's next contract, wherever that may be. There is also some wisdom to the idea that the Astros should pursue Christian Walker to play first instead. Again, both are potentially very exciting options.

The problem with a lot of these plans, including Alonso and Walker, is money, and the Astros simply don't have a lot of it to spend unless owner Jim Crane bucks history and becomes willing to exceed the luxury tax.

To address first base without taking on significant salary is a bit trickier, but the solution may be presenting itself in the form of Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle. However, the offseason competition for Mountcastle could end up being fierce.

The Astros should target Ryan Mountcastle in a trade, but they will need to make a strong offer to pull it off

There have been trade rumors surrounding Mountcastle going back to at least this year's trade deadline. Mountcastle has big time raw power and generally hits the crap out of the ball, but his discipline at the plate leaves a lot to be desired (especially his low walk rate) and he doesn't get to his power as much as one would hope. Complicating his future with Baltimore is the fact that they have so many high upside hitting prospects that it feels like the Orioles almost HAVE to move Mountcastle to give guys like Coby Mayo an opportunity.

In a lot of ways, Mountcastle is kind of the perfect fit for Houston. He has some flaws that should depress his trade value, but they're flaws that could be a fixable with a different coaching approach, and Mountcastle's upside is real. It doesn't hurt that Mountcastle is only projected to get $6.6 million in arbitration next season, which should appeal to the Astros' financial sensibilities.

Where things get tough is that Houston isn't going to be the only team that is going to notice that Mountcastle represents a cheap, high upside bat this offseason. The Orioles are not going to give him and his two years of team control up for peanuts, and any team in need of a first baseman or designated hitter is at least going to check in on him, including the Tigers, Angels, Marlins, Mets, Twins, Pirates, and of course the Astros.

The end result is that Mountcastle is going to be an intriguing trade target for Houston this offseason, but one where cost is going to matter. The Astros don't have a ton of prospect depth to deal from, and if the Orioles choose to bide their time and let a bidding war develop, Houston might want to entertain other options, including internal ones like Zach Dezenzo. However, if the teams most desperate for first base/DH help end up looking elsewhere, don't be shocked if the Astros try to swoop in and snag him.

