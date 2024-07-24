Astros should make trade deadline deal for Orioles' slugger before AL West rival does
By Eric Cole
It is well-established that the Houston Astros would like to add an impact bat at the trade deadline. Dana Brown has been vocal this year in his desire to take a big swing at the deadline if the right player for the right price becomes available, and adding some offensive thump could be welcome, especially with Kyle Tucker still out for a while.
Based on the state of the Astros' roster, the easiest position to upgrade is likely to be first base. Sure, Jon Singleton has been pretty good ever since Houston finally cut bait with Jose Abreu, but his track record isn't great and it sure doesn't feel like the Astros completely trust him to keep showing out like this the rest of the way, given all the trade chatter.
So far, the rumor mill here has focused on big names of questionable availability like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso. However, the trade deadline is just a week away and the Astros could make a move to address first base while also taking a bat off the market and away from the division rival Mariners.
Houston Astros trading for Ryan Mountcastle would have multiple benefits, but would be easier said than done
The Orioles might be the perfect potential trade partner for the Astros if they can match up on a move. Baltimore is one of the few teams in all of baseball that has a legitimate surplus of position player talent that is big-league ready or close to it. Recently, it was revealed that while they aren't necessarily pushing for a trade, Baltimore is open to moving Ryan Mountcastle for the right price.
Mountcastle is the ideal sort of trade target for Houston. Playing first base is an obvious plus, but Mountcastle is also an objectively good hitter who has a .744 OPS in 2024 and who has 25-30 homer upside. Making a potential deal even sweeter is Mountcastle's team control; he could remain in Houston through 2026, and his 2024 salary wouldn't cause too many payroll headaches. Preventing Seattle, a team that is desperate to add some offensive help, from snagging Mountcastle for themselves would be extremely helpful as well.
The problem with the Astros trading for Mountcastle is that Houston doesn't really have any pitching available, which is what Baltimore is coveting at this trade deadline. The Astros have their own pitching problems right now, and if there was a pitcher that would make the Orioles interested, Houston would probably just play that guy in their own rotation.
There is a world where a package centered around Jacob Melton or Brice Matthews could get Baltimore's attention. Unfortunately, other organizations (including the Mariners) may be better positioned in terms of organizational pitching depth to deal for Mountcastle, as great a fit for the Astros as he may be.