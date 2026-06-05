Astros won the Kyle Tucker trade, but it is still proving very costly in 2026

At this point, you will struggle to find many people who think that the Houston Astros should have paid Kyle Tucker what he was asking for. There were already questions about his injury issues and whether or not he would live up to any sort of mega deal, and his struggles with the Cubs and now the Dodgers seem to confirm that moving on was the right choice.

However, the trade that the Astros ultimately struck with the Cubs for Tucker isn't as much of a slam dunk as some may think. Given how much value that Tucker had at the time, even as a rental, as well as what the Astros were looking to accomplish with the trade, the swap they ended up making may have done more harm than good in the short term.

Astros' Kyle Tucker trade return has not paid off the way Houston needed it to

Astros owner Jim Crane is fond of saying that as long as he is the owner, the Astros' window of contention will remain open. That is a nice sentiment, and the Astros used that general framing when talking about the Tucker trade at the time. Yes, they did get a prospect that was a fantastic long-term asset in Cam Smith, but a big reason why many were excited about the move was that they landed Isaac Paredes and Hayden Wesneski to address two different roster issues that Houston had at the time.

Smith is not the issue here with the Astros' return for Tucker. While he can be infuriatingly inconsistent at the plate, there is no denying his upside or his defense, and Smith has shown signs of figuring things out lately. Perhaps Smith's ceiling isn't quite as high as it once was, but he still has a good chance of figuring things out.

Where the trade gets sticky is with Paredes and Wesneski. Paredes looked really good at the start of his Astros tenure in 2025, but then he missed most of the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, and most of his offensive impact this season has come from his ability to get on base and little else. As for Wesneski, he has barely pitched for Houston at all and has been out since May 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Ultimately, this is more of an opportunity-cost problem than a "missing Tucker" problem. Keeping Tucker wouldn't have fixed the Astros current problems and definitely would have caused some severe payroll headaches. However, given how in-demand Tucker was at the time, it is hard not to wonder if Houston had similar offers in hand that would have provided short-term and long-term help that would have paid off better and given Houston more of a chance to weather their struggles in 2026.