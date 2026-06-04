Astros letting Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker leave looks genius right now

Sometimes the smartest move a front office makes is the check it never writes. Last winter, that idea would've gotten you laughed out of any Houston sports bar. The Houston Astros had just watched Alex Bregman walk in free agency the year before; Kyle Tucker was a Cub on his way to the Dodgers; and the loudest voices were screaming that Jim Crane was cheap.

Let’s just say that the questions were fair, even if they were a bit misguided. Fans wanted the team to take a big swing, and instead they got much more of a shrug. And now we’re in early June, and moving on from those two sure looks like a pretty smart move for this organization.

Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker have both stunk, and Houston dodged the bills

When Alex Bregman signed a five-year, $140 million deal with the Cubs and Kyle Tucker landed a four-year, $240 million pact with the Dodgers, the takes wrote themselves. The Astros were letting homegrown stars go star elsewhere while Crane counts his billions, and the window to compete is closing rapidly.

About that…

A little more than two months into 2026, those two contracts look a lot less like the ones that got away and a lot more like the ones Houston is very, very lucky to have avoided.

Through Tuesday’s action, Bregman was hitting .255/.336/.358 with just five home runs and 19 RBI for Chicago. That's a sub-.700 OPS line from a 32-year-old who's getting paid through 2030. The plate discipline is still there, sure, but the thump appears gone, and the back half of that contract is the kind that tends to age like a gallon of milk left in the dugout with the roof open in Arizona. Houston looked at the years and the dollars, declined to match, and moved on. And it turns out that was correct.

Tucker has actually been the bigger disappointment relative to the price tag, which is a wild thing to type about a $240 million player. Through Tuesday, he was hitting just .235/.335/.380 with only four home runs and searching for anything to get going. Dave Roberts has spent weeks publicly calling it a work in progress, pointing to a chase rate that's jumped and a whiff rate trending the wrong way. It feels like Tucker will probably figure it out eventually. But the Astros are paying exactly $0 to find out whether and when that happens, and that matters more than it sounds.

The Astros came into 2026 pressed pretty close to the luxury tax. Crane has been about as clear as an owner can be about wanting to stay under it. Now layer on Tucker's $60 million average annual value, or Bregman's $28 million, and they’re in trouble. Combined, the two would have stapled roughly $88 million in AAV onto a team that's already close enough to the tax that either would have put them over. We can have a rational argument that it shouldn’t matter, and Crane can and should spend more, but that’s a different story for a different day.

None of this is to pretend that Houston is in a good place. The Astros are 27-35, sitting fourth in the AL West, and there is not a tremendous amount of joy to be found watching this roster slog through June. That part is real, and that part is no fun at all.

Even with the season tilting sideways, at least the books aren't on fire right alongside it. Picture this same team, this same record, except now you're also chained to $88 million a year in underperforming star money through the end of the decade. That is a recipe for disaster far worse than anything we’ve seen so far in 2026.

It should be clear that the Astros didn't pull off some brilliant five-move chess sequence here. They simply declined to make huge investments in risky players. And in a year where Boston is still mopping up the Bregman fallout, and the Dodgers are quietly sweating a $240 million slow start, declining to play the game turned out to be the play. Maybe genius is too strong of a word, but the Astros absolutely got a win by simply keeping their checkbooks closed.