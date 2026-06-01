Cam Smith is making Astros' early-season gamble look like a stroke of genius

What a difference a couple of weeks makes. Two weeks ago, we were left to wonder if the Houston Astros had made a mistake by rushing Cam Smith last season, and again this year, as the once-promising youngster was mired in a terrible slump. A week later, we wondered if permanent damage had been done, as it had been reported that he couldn't get out of his own head.

Smith was no guarantee to make the Opening Day roster, and though he did squeeze through, his spring was nothing like the sensational performance in 2025 that will go down as one of the best in club history. After a brief hot streak to start the year, it appeared as if he was destined for a trip to Sugar Land to figure out his issues at Triple-A, a level he's never played at.

But just as it looked like Houston needed to pull the trigger on his demotion, he flipped the switch. Over his last seven games, he's hit .308/.400/.615 with two homers, three walks, and six strikeouts.

FIRE US UP CAM!!! pic.twitter.com/rpon0xpL6e — Houston Astros (@astros) May 30, 2026

Extend the sample out to his last 12 games heading into action on May 31, and you'll find equally impressive performance over a slightly larger sample. Since the beginning of that span on May 18, Smith has slashed .318/.391/.512. Perhaps the most important thing is that he's struck out just 19.6% of the time during that stretch after struggling with whiffs and flirting with the 30% threshold for most of the year.

Now we're left to ask another question. Is this the start of a Cam Smith breakout?

Astros are inches away from being rewarded for their patience with a five-tool breakout from Cam Smith

One thing that has been under-discussed is that Smith entered 2026 with some pretty radical changes to his stance. FanGraphs broke it down earlier in May, noting that the 23-year-old had moved 6.6 inches further back in the box and gone from a slightly open setup at the plate to a barely closed one. To that point, he hadn't seen results, despite some good numbers under the hood.

The conclusion was that Smith wasn't pulling the ball enough to maximize his adjustments, owning a pull rate of just 30.9%. Since his current heater began on May 18, he's pulling the ball much more frequently at a 40.6% clip, which is allowing him to tap into his power more frequently.

Sometimes, big changes like this require fine-tuning and take a while to stick. Now, it looks like we're seeing things start to come together. His 77.2 miles per hour average bat speed is in the 98th percentile, and it's helped Smith to a 14.1% barrel rate on the season.

In 2026, there has been a discrepancy between his expected stats and what he's actually produced. While he's slugging just .356 in total, his xSLG is over 100 points higher at .461. His actual wOBA is .302, very similar to the .298 mark he put up last year, but his xwOBA is a much more encouraging .346. For comparison's sake, his xwOBA last year was only .304.

There's no doubt that he's hitting the ball harder this year, and if he's also improving in terms of where in the zone he strikes the ball, we all know that the results can be special.

Cam Smith hits another mammoth home run 😯 pic.twitter.com/Pa36YsKLVb — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2026

Now, take these offensive gains that seem as if they're for real and pair that with his other skills, and things are starting to get really interesting. Smith is a supreme athlete who looks more comfortable in right field this year. To date, he's leading all MLB right fielders with six outs above average, while coming in second in defensive runs saved with nine.

Smith came down with his first career home run robbery in the Astros' victory over the Texas Rangers on May 28, when he made an impressive leaping grab to bring a Brandon Nimmo fly ball back into the yard and into his glove for the out. Don't be surprised if he wins a Gold Glove this year.

Lastly, there is his speed, translating to more steals in 2026. At 29.3 feet per second, Smith's sprint speed is a 95th percentile mark. Through 59 games, he's stolen seven bases, just one shy of the eight he swiped last year in 134 contests. It's not out of the question for him to top 20 thieveries this year.

If the Astros want to claw back into the playoff race, having a plus player in the box, in the field, and on the bases is a necessity. No one else on the team can truly match the youngster in terms of five-tool talent, and now, we might be seeing that potential converting to actual five-tool production in Houston's hour of need.