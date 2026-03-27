Astros vs. Angels on AppleTV: Start time, stream info, everything fans should know

The Major League Baseball schedule makers have some explaining to do. Fans are already throwing their hands up given that six teams had yet to even take the field heading into Friday's slate of games, and now the Houston Astros contest against the Los Angeles Angels will air exclusively on AppleTV.

Sorry, Astros fans, but if you want to watch the Astros attempt to avenge their Opening Day loss to the Halos, you'll have to switch over to AppleTV for Friday Night Baseball. Yes, once again, AppleTV will be the home for primetime baseball before the weekend hits. This is the third season that streaming giant has dibs on the premiere Friday night matchups.

How to watch Astros vs. Angels on AppleTV

When: Friday, March 27

Time: 7:15 p.m. CDT

The Astros and Angels get underway from Daikin Park at 7:15 p.m. CDT. Pregame coverage begins on the network at 6:30 p.m. CDT and fans can sign up for a free seven-day trial of AppleTV. The monthly fee after that is $12.99.

After losing on Opening Day 3-0, Astros manager Joe Espada will be sending newcomer Mike Burrows to the hill for Houston. Burrows was acquired in a three-team offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates, and the fanbase had to be encouraged by what they saw from the right-hander during spring training.

Former Astros hurler Yusei Kikuchi will be on the hill for the Angels. This will be Kikuchi's second season in Anaheim, and the Astros lineup will be looking to have more success than they did against Jose Soriano on Thursday afternoon. Houston hitters only managed two hits off the Angels' right-hander and three hits total.

This will be the first of two "Friday Night Baseball" exclusives the Astros will appear in through the end of June. On May 22, the Astros head to Wrigley Field for a Friday night clash with the Cubs.

Apologies to all the Space City Home Network viewers, but if you want to see your Astros take on the Angels, you'll have to be subscribed to AppleTV. The Astros will return to SCHN on Saturday for Game 3 of their four-game series against the Halos, before welcoming the Boston Red Sox to H-Town on Monday.