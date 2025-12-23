Astros insider hints what’s coming next after surprising Mike Burrows trade

The Houston Astros made their first big move of the offseason last weekend, trading for Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mike Burrows in a three-team trade that also included the Tampa Bay Rays. The trade not only highlighted Houston's belief in developing Burrows into an effective starter at the major league level, but served as a reminder that trades will likely be the theme of the offseason.

Along those lines, final CBT calculations for 2025 confirmed that the Astros did, in fact, go over the luxury tax. Jim Crane's wanting to avoid going over the luxury tax in 2026 is the reason why the Astros aren't exactly players in free agency, and that isn't expected to change in the aftermath of the trade for Burrows.

Trade for Mike Burrows might be the first of several trades for the Astros this offseason

The Athletic's (subscription required) Chandler Rome maps out the remaining priorities for the Astros' offseason, mentioning that Dana Brown and Co. are looking for creative trades that would also allow the team to remain in contention.

Rome also adds that despite the Astros including outfielder prospect Jacob Melton in the three-team trade, Jake Meyers is still being discussed in potential deals. It didn't need to be stated, but Rome also added that the Astros are still looking for a way to clear their infield logjam. And, while not mentioned by The Athletic's insider, adding a backup catcher is likely an agenda item as well.

While there is some risk in trading Meyers and handing over the keys to center field to Zach Cole, it could be the key to unlocking the Astros' offseason. Coming off his best offensive season in the majors and under control for two more seasons, Meyers figures to have value for teams in the market for an outfielder. The Cincinnati Reds have a need in the outfield and several cost-controlled pitchers they might be willing to move.

As for the infield logjam, the dream scenario is finding a taker for Christian Walker. The Winter Meetings proved that it might be a near-impossible task for the Astros, but they have another cost-controlled bat in Isaac Paredes that they could move. Like Meyers, Paredes' 2025 season could appeal to teams in the market for an offensive upgrade.

The Astros' offseason may not be the most appealing, but if done right, threading the needle could be exactly how they remain in contention while improving their long-term outlook.