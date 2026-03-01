Astros under fire after Blue Jays blast handling of failed trade deadline addition

The Houston Astros were aggressive at the MLB trade deadline last season, and there's an argument to be made that each of the moves backfired. Carlos Correa looked the part on the field, but the Astros missed the playoffs, and Correa's contract is now an anchor on their books. Ramon Urias' role in Houston was redundant, and while Jesús Sánchez looked like an answer for their search for a left-handed hitter, the 28-year-old quickly fell out of favor with Houston's coaching staff.

It may have taken until the start of spring training, but the Astros were able to trade the 28-year-old outfielder. Sánchez was traded to the Blue Jays, and their hitting coach, David Popkins, didn't exactly pull punches when talking about the Astros' approach with their deadline gamble.

“He went over to Houston, and they had some ideas for him to change some things and I think they didn’t quite resonate with his personality and who he is as a hitter. It kind of went more towards weakness prevention than his strengths, so we’re shifting him back more towards, ‘We want you to do what you do well.’

It sure sounds like the Astros did not click with Jesús Sánchez

On one hand, yes, it's clear that something wasn't working for Sánchez during his time with the Astros. It's not earth-shattering news that the Blue Jays were aware of that fact, but the quotes from Popkins aren't exactly a nothing-burger either.

Especially when we know that the Astros opened the offseason by revamping their coaching staff, including parting ways with hitting coaches Alex Cintrón and Troy Snitker.

Talent evaluation has been what was at the center of the Astros' run over the past decade. Part of that evaluation is an understanding that the team has the right coaches in place to get the most out of a player that was traded for.

If the Astros made the playoffs last year with Sánchez being an afterthought, sure, no one would have batted an eye. The blame would have been cast upon Sánchez, and they would have moved on without a second thought. Instead, the Astros missed the players, and it was decisions like trading for Sánchez that played a part in their struggles to close out the season.

Considering Dana Brown is already on the hot seat, the misfire with Sánchez is something that can't be ignored. Even if it takes another team to point it out.