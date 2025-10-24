Astros' uncertain future is nothing compared to AL West rival's dumpster fire

The Houston Astros certainly have their fair share of problems heading into the offseason. They didn't exactly make it a priority to reveal that general manager Dana Brown and manager Joe Espada will be back in 2026; they have an infield logjam that will need to be solved with a complex trade of Christian Walker, and poorly-aged contracts could cloud their payroll outlook. Things aren't great for the Astros, especially after a September collapse, but things could always be worse.

The Los Angeles Angels are almost always the team that comes to mind when thinking about organizations that have a lot of things going wrong and most of it is their own doing. The Angels officially introduced Kurt Suzuki as their manager earlier this week, and things were awkward.

Normally, under most circumstances, the introduction of a new manager is meant to signal new hope for an organization. That wasn't exactly the case for Suzuki, who may already have a lame-duck status without having managed a single game yet.

Astros drama is nothing compared to this AL West disaster

Suzuki's contract to manage the Angels is for one year, with the team holding several options in the year ahead. Certainly an odd contract structure, considering most new managers get three years at a minimum. It's even more strange with how Angels general manager Perry Minasian framed the deal, suggesting his fate was tied to Suzuki's. Minasian has one year remaining on his deal with the Angels.

In a true "hold my beer" moment, Minasian's comments about Suzuki's contract weren't even the strangest moment of the day for the Angels. Over the last year, former Angels players haven't been shy about pointing out the conditions of the team's facility, leading to Minsasian being questioned about the team's air conditioning. After Minasian said the Angels' air conditioning unit was, indeed, "very cold", the team posted a job opening for an HVAC technician the very same day.

Suzuki's arrival just confirms that while the Angels have a new manager, they very much remain a dumpster fire. Something that Astros fans can hang their hats on while they see if their team can find a way back to contention next season.