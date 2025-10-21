Angels’ surprising managerial choice adds new wrinkle to Astros rivalry

The Houston Astros thought it best to keep Joe Espada as their manager heading into next season, but two other AL West clubs decided to make a change at the top. Earlier this month, the Texas Rangers chose Skip Schumaker to take over for Bruce Bochy in Arlington, and on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Angels selected Kurt Suzuki to replace Ron Washington in the Anaheim dugout.

Suzuki's name was tossed about for the past couple of weeks, but more marquee names with deep ties to the Angels organization were available. Many thought that three-time league MVP Albert Pujols was a slam dunk to become the Halos' next skipper. Earlier this week, however, the Angels cut off talks with the 11-time All-Star and he's now entertaining the idea of joining the San Diego Padres.

Torri Hunter was another name that had been receiving a lot of buzz as well. Arguably one of the most popular players in Angels history, Hunter was informed earlier this week that he was out of the running too. In the end, however, the Angels still went with a former player in Suzuki.

Angels’ hire Kurt Suzuki to take over for Ron Washington, adding a new wrinkle to Astros rivalry

Astros fans will likely remember Suzuki for his nine collective seasons in the AL West. Though he ended his career in Anaheim, Suzuki cut his teeth in the Athletics' organization, making his MLB debut in 2007. He played seven seasons out in Oakland and went the All-Star Game in 2014 as a member of the Minnesota Twins.

Suzuki comes in with zero managerial experience, but that's been somewhat of the blueprint of late. Many teams are choosing to select good communicators rather than savvy baseball minds. With the analytics and advanced metrics taking over, fewer and fewer organizations are as reliant on the baseball acumen of a tried and true big league skipper.

Perhaps Suzuki will finally provide a measure of stabilty for the Angels, though Astros fans are certainly hoping for the exact opposite. LA has been one of the most topsy-turvy franchises over the past decade. The Halos have been to the playoffs since 2014 when another former catcher, Mike Scioscia, was at the helm. The Houston faithful are hoping that Suzuki fails to flip the script on the Angels' losing ways.