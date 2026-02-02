Astros trade with Giants feels like a vote of confidence for this top prospect

When the Houston Astros drafted Walker Janek in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, they thought they got a steal. Baseball America (subscription required) raved about Janek's potential, ranking him as the top catching prospect in the class, projecting elite defensive ability, above-average contact skills, and at least average power potential.

Playing in the Astros' backyard at Sam Houston State, Janek seemed like a slam dunk at pick 28. Following the draft, the youngster got his feet wet at Hi-A Asheville and hit an immediate roadblock, slashing just .175/.214/.289 over 25 games. Janek repeated Hi-A last year, and fared better with a .766 OPS, showing off some tremendous athleticism by stealing 30 bases, but also some cause for concern with a 26.6% strikeout rate.

Ranked at No. 3 in Houston's farm system, the showing didn't alleviate all of the concerns. After three years in the collegiate ranks, one would have expected Janek to be more polished than he was, and he was sent to the Arizona Fall League to prove his worth.

In the fall showcase, Janek started off smoking hot; however, as the AFL campaign raged on, he cooled off considerably, as the strikeout concerns once again reared their ugly head. The end result was an uneven .241/.288/.481 line.

Now 23 years old and yet to play a game above high-A, one might be concerned about Janek, as he should have been a fast riser. Not the Astros. They've doubled down on the youngster by sending out his prime competition in the Kai-Wei Teng trade.

The Astros shipping out Jancel Villarroel in exchange for Kai-Wei Teng signals their faith in Walker Janek

To acquire Teng, Houston had to give up an intriguing but unproven prospect in Jancel Villarroel. Villarroel had ranked 13th on the Astros' top-30 list and came with some positional versatility. He had logged time at first, second, third, and all three outfield positions during his young pro career, but his primary home was behind the plate.

The 21-year-old spent most of 2025 down at Single-A Fayetteville, but by the end of the season, he had joined Janek in Asheville.

Villarroel might not have the same upside as the Janek, but he is nearly two years younger and has shown some flashes in his own right, posting a combined .739 OPS between both levels last year. He already looks more mature in his approach than his elder counterpart, walking more and striking out less.

There are other young catchers in the system, but they are either much further away or, in the case of Will Bush, not likely to stick at the position.

That means in trading Villarroel, the Astros are emphatically throwing their support behind Janek. They could have a future need behind the plate with a decision eventually needing to be made regarding Yainer Diaz's future, and Janek is the youngster closest to being an option to be Diaz's heir behind the dish.

We'll likely see Janek spend the majority of 2026 at Double-A Corpus Christi in what could be a make-or-break year for the 23-year-old. The Astros are sure hoping he hits the ground running, because their chips are all-in on his future.